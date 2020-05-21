Everything You Need To Know About Apple And Google's Contact Tracing Software In Australia

Image: Getty

On Thursday Apple and Google released their COVID-19 contact tracing API to countries across the world, including Australia. The technology, known as a Exposure Notifications System, has been released to public health agencies (PHA) for their use is developing or improving their own contact tracing apps, such as COVIDSafe.

What is Google and Apple's Exposure Notification System?

The Exposure Notification System that Google and Apple have developed allows a user on an compatible iPhone or Android device (it has to be running iOS 10/Android 6 or higher) to receive a notification if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive or most likely has COVID-19. The API is said to utilise random bluetooth identifiers, meaning that no GPS or location data is used.

The Exposure Notification System was developed after 24 briefings and talks with app developers, scientists and public health officials and has been released to PHAs across 22 countries.

It's really important to note that Apple and Google themselves have not and are not developing a contact tracing app. Their software is merely able to be used by PHAs for their own apps.

For example, a PHA will be able to define the exposure time and distance in regards to the notification system. Taking Australia as an example, if COVIDSafe integrated the Exposure Notification System in future updates the parameters for receiving an exposure notification would still be defined by the Australian government. At the present time it is if you've been within 1.5 metres of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 for 15 minutes or longer.

Google and Apple Exposure Notification System Privacy Issues

One of the biggest concerns that Australians have had in regards to COVIDSafe has been privacy. In a tech briefing on Thursday both Google and Apple highlighted the importance of privacy while developing the API. A spokesperson for the company said that the following rules will be followed:

Users need to choose to turn on exposure notifications and can switch them of at anytime

Device location is not collected, including for those who test positive for COVID-19

Other users, Google and Apple do not know the identity of users

Exposure notification matching is done on device only and is controlled by the user

Only official public health authorities are allowed to use the system

The system will be disabled on a region by region basis once it is no longer necessary to be used

Google and Apple Exposure Notification System Rules

In addition to the privacy protections, there will be principles that PHA-developed apps will need to follow to use Google and Apple's Exposure Notification System.

Apps that use the API must be created for or by a PHA and can only be used for COVID-19 contact tracing

Only apps with user consent will be allowed to use the API

Apps must have user consent to share positive test results and the bluetooth 'keys' attached to their device with a PHA

No targeted advertising and only minimal data can be collected for COVID-19 tracing only

The API is restricted to one app per country. For Australia that is COVIDSafe

Exposure Notification System Tech Improvements

Battery drain due to the consistent use of bluetooth has been a primary concern for using contact tracing apps such as COVIDSafe. Google and Apple have said the use of their API can help to improve battery life as well as detection across iPhone and Android devices — another key issue that COVIDSafe has suffered over the past four weeks.

A Google and Apple spokesperson said that the API can help improve battery life as utilises bluetooth down to the bare minimum point where it will still work. The bluetooth packets sent out are called 'connectionless packets' which don't require two phones to communicate in order to register a COVID-19 exposure.

Instead, a phone will just send out one single transmission and packet of data, which includes the encrypted metadata. Interestingly, this design is also linked to the protocol to have as minimum amount of data as possible being included and transmitted in order to maintain privacy.

A spokesperson from the companies also stated that the API could help different contact tracing apps and systems work across regional and state borders. This perhaps means that they are prepared for the possibility that these apps may still be necessary once travel restrictions across the world lift.

Google and Apple Exposure Notification System In Australia

Ever since the release of COVIDSafe the Australian government has said that it would work with Google and Apple to utilise their technology to improve the app. However, at the moment we don't have any specifics on when this functionality might be rolled into COVIDSafe

"The DTA and the Department of Health have been working with Apple and Google to understand and test the Exposure Notification Framework since it was released to see how it can be applied in Australia. That testing is ongoing," said a DTA spokesperson in an email tp Gizmodo Australia.

While the latest Android and iOS 13.5 updates include support for the Exposure Notifications system, it won't actually do anything until the functionality is integrated with COVIDSafe. We also don't currently know how it will be integrated and how it will work in practicality.

If you're in reading the joint statement from Google and Apple regarding the Exposure Notification System, we have it below: