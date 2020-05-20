Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: Get A Nintendo Switch Lite For $3 Or A PlayStation 4 for $4

Click Frenzy 2020: Aussie Broadband Has Some Cheap NBN Plans For You

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 has been relatively low-key for gamers this week, but deals are about to heat up fast. As part of Click Frenzy's 'Go Nuts' instant deals, Nintendo Switch Lite consoles are being offered for $3 and the PlayStation 4 will be on sale for $4. As always, there is a catch.

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 is currently in full swing with a bunch of great offers now live on games, computers and accessories.

Alongside the deals currently listed, Click Frenzy is hosting a range of 'Go Nuts' deals. These deals are pop-up and depend on a quick trigger finger and good luck. Offers are limited time and will be quick to sell out, so you'll need to stay tuned to the Click Frenzy website if you're keen.

These are the relevant deals going live at some point between now and Thursday:

  • PlayStation 4 Console: $4
  • Nintendo Swtich Lite: $3
  • Apple MacBook Air 13" Laptop: $17
  • Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: $2
  • Apple iPhone 11 64GB: $12
  • Kindle eReader: $2
  • Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera: $6
  • UE Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker: $1
  • Lego Roller Coaster Set: $5

The go live times are currently unconfirmed.

To access these deals and find out when they're going live, you will need to be a member of the Click Frenzy website. You can sign up for a free account here.

Click Frenzy ends Thursday May 21, but there's still plenty of time to hop in and grab a bargain.

Good luck!

Click Frenzy 2020 is still going, which is good news for anyone looking for a sweet NBN deal. Aussie Broadband has lowered the price of most of its NBN plans across multiple speed tiers and considering its one of the fastest NBN providers in Australia, now might be the time to make the switch.
