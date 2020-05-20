Click Frenzy 2020: Up To 50% Off Bose Headphones And Speakers As A Treat For Your Ears

Image: Bose

It's Click Frenzy week which means the digital deals are still rolling. This includes a tonne of deals for your ear holes from Bose, which has up to 50 per cent off on select headphones and speakers. This includes the Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones.

There's a lot to choose from, but the standout here is the Bose QuiteComfort 35 II wireless headphones. Usually these bad boys have an RRP of $499.95 but at the moment you can grab a pair for just $379.95.

If you want to grab them for even cheaper there are refurbished pairs of the QuietComfort 35 for $299.95. You can read our review of these cans right here.

If you're looking for something for workouts you can pick up the Bose SoundSport earbuds for $149.95 (which is $80 off the RRP).

Or if you're more in the market for a bluetooth speaker the Bose SoundLink Micro is down to $99.95, with the larger SoundLink Color II coming in at $129.95 (usually it's $199.95).

You can check out the full range of Bose deals over on its website - and there's a lot across the headphone and speaker categories. You'll find quite a few refurbished options as well as brand new units. This can be a great way to pick up a cool piece of sound tech for much cheaper than you'd usually find it. Happy listening!

If you're after more Click Frenzy tech bargains you can check out our round up of some of the best deals here.

