Grab A Cheap Telstra Phone Plan In This EOFY Sale (Including The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G)

Telstra is coming in hot with some end of financial year sales. Big T is knocking $10 off a month on a bunch of phones — including the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. Here’s how you can get some cheap Telstra phone plans.

The hero of these deals is definitely the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. Its the most recent flagship on the list and and has 5G. Considering this phone has only been out for a few months it’s nice to have the opportunity for a cheeky discount.

If you’re interested in learning more before buying you can read our Samsung Galaxy S20 review right here.

The other standouts here are the iPhone XS as well as the Google Pixel 4. You can read our review of the iPhone XS here and the Google Pixel 4 here.

All of these plans include $10 off per month across 24 months and they run until June 30. The deal is also available on 36-month plans but its kind of weird in terms of discount distribution. It basically means that you don’t get the $10 off a month for the last 12 months of the contract. A 36-month contract is a pretty big commitment anyway so if this is too much to wrap your head around, don’t worry.

Now, onto the cheap Telstra Phone plans!

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plans

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G plans

iPhone XS plans

Pixel 4 plans

If you’re not looking to drop your cash on pricey flagships there are also a few other phone options – the Samsung Galaxy A90 which also has 5G, as well as the Telstra Tough Max 2 and Nokia 7.2.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G plans

Telstra Tough Max 3 plans

Nokia 7.2 plans

If you’re looking for more end of financial year phone deals, Optus is also running some cheaper plans right now which include the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the Google Pixel 4. You can check them out here.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.