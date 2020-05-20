Click Frenzy 2020: Aussie Broadband Has Some Cheap NBN Plans For You

Click Frenzy 2020 is still going, which is good news for anyone looking for a sweet NBN deal. Aussie Broadband has lowered the price of most of its NBN plans across multiple speed tiers and considering its one of the fastest NBN providers in Australia, now might be the time to make the switch.

In terms of average NBN speeds, Aussie Broadband was hovering near the top of the list according to the ACCC's most recent quarterly report. While it isn't quite as speedy as Optus, TPG or Exetel, it was still found to get 85.8% of its maximum download speeds during peak hours - which is still impressive. To put it into perspective, Optus came in at number one at 89.9%.

Aussie Broadband Cheap NBN Deal

But now onto the deal. Aussie Broadband is knocking $10 off most of its NBN plans. The only ones that are excluded are its NBN 12 plans, which we wouldn't recommend anyway, and its new NBN 250 plans.

It's worth noting that the $10 off special will only last for the first six months of the plan. But there also isn't any lock in contracts so you can leave after that period if you want.

Our pick of the litter is the $79 a month NBN 100/20 plan - it's a good price and comes with 86Mbps evening speeds.

If you're still not sure, here are some other similar plans and prices currently available on market.

Best NBN 50 Plans

If you want something a little cheaper and don't mind a speed reduction you might want to consider an NBN 50 plan.

Best NBN 100 Plans

If you want the fastest speeds possible (without bumping up to NBN 250, which isn't common yet), NBN 100 is where you should be looking. In addition to making working from home more bearable during isolation, it will also help with gaming and streaming speeds.

