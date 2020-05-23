Cacaw! Tuca And Bertie Is Getting A New Lease On Life At Adult Swim

Foxtel's Streaming Service Binge: Everything You Need To Know

Almost a year after Netflix cancelled one of the most promising animated series in years, it’s coming back in a fairly unexpected way.

Tuca and Bertie, the Netflix original featuring the voices of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, has been revived for a second season by, of all places, Adult Swim. Yes, the traditional cable creator has picked up the rights of a streaming show. Kind of historic.

Created by Lisa Hanawalt (who also worked on BoJack Horseman), Tuca and Bertie follow the lives of two seemingly normal thirtysomething birds, just going through their daily lives. They did all the things birds in their 30s do; talk about sex [Editor’s Note: SEX BUGS! SEX BUGS! SEX BUGS! -Jill P.], hang out, party, deal with relationships, and depression. Fans and critics loved the show so it was something of a surprise when Netflix cancelled it. But now, it’s kind of in the place it probably belonged all along.

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” Hanawalt said to the Hollywood Reporter.

Haddish and Wong are back, as is Steven Yeun, and new episodes will debut sometime next year. Plus, there’s an option for more seasons. Say it with us, the birds are back.

