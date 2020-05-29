Billy Porter Sees Little Shop of Horrors As a ‘Faustian Story’ He’s Ready to Be a Part Of

As more of the shape of Greg Berlanti’s upcoming Little Shop of Horrors comes into focus, American Horror Story’s Billy Porter would like everyone to know that he’s more than ready to portray Audrey II, the carnivorous plant at the centre of the messed-up musical’s story.

In a recent interview with Collider, Porter explained how — even though his role as Audrey II makes perfect sense, given his recent appearances as a witch in American Horror Story: Apocalypse and as Pose’s Pray Tell — in reality Little Shop of Horrors has been a part of him for decades. Having played Audrey II in previous productions of Horrors gave Porter a distinct perspective on the musical that he said has informed his approach to the character’s new cinematic presence.

“And I just approached it from the standpoint of what it truly is; it’s kind of like the Faustian story,” Porter said. “It’s kind of like the devil story. Like, ‘Sell your soul to me and I’ll give you everything you want.’ He’s a villain! And I don’t get to play villains very often, so get ready because he’s gonna be everything. All of the things! I’m gonna use all of the different ranges of the voice!”

There’s no question as to whether Porter has the chops to voice a plant-based monster with an insatiable appetite for human flesh, but what remains to be seen is whether Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Taron Egerton (who were all said to be in talks for other roles in the film) will be able to hold a candle to Porter’s performance.

Currently, there are no details as to when Little Shop of Horrors might potentially begin production.