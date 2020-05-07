Best SIM Only Phone Plans From Telcos That Aren't Telstra, Optus Or Vodafone

While considering a new phone plan your first instinct may be to compare the big three - Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone. But over the past few years smaller telcos have come in swinging with plans that have high data allowances and smaller monthly fees. By looking a little deeper you can grab a great bargain.

Here are five of our favourite deals these telcos are packing right now.

Best Circles.Life plans

Circles.Life is currently offering a massive 100GB for just $38 per month. That’s a lot of data for not a lot of money. For comparison, Belong sells its 40GB plan for $40 per month, and Optus has its 60GB plan priced at $49 per month. If you’re after a massive allowance, Circles is impossible to beat right now.

As with all Circles plans, this deal is contract-free, so you can leave whenever. And if you manage to go over your frankly ridiculous amount of data, you’ll get a bonus 3Gb of “bill shock protection” data before you pay any excess fees. If you’re new to Circles, you can get your first month for $20 using the promo code “WELCOME”.

Circles is powered by the Optus network.

Best amaysim plans

If all you need is a little bit of data – or maybe a small plan for a family member – it’s worth considering amaysim’s latest offer. Right now, the Optus MVNO’s $10 recharge gets you 2GB of data with a 28-day expiry, provided you sign up before May. While the promotion is limited, you’ll continue to get a 2GB allowance for the life of your plan.

We’re fans of this deal because more often than not, spending $10 only gets 1GB, so netting double for the same price is solid value. Better yet, you’ll get your first recharge for $5.

Best Moose Mobile plans

In addition to being the only Aussie telco that will constantly make you crave poutine, Moose Mobile is running a damn good promo plan right now. $21.80 per month will get you 18GB of data, which makes it one of the best value plans under $30. There are plenty of cases where spending more money with another telco gets you less.

The Moose Mobile plan has one catch to be aware of: you’ll only keep your 18GB allowance for your first two years on the plan, after which it will drop down to 8GB. The plan is contract-free, however, so you can always change after you lose your bonus data. And besides, there is no circumstance in which you should stay on a contract-free plan for two years straight – there will almost certainly be a better deal.

Moose Mobile is powered by the Optus network.

Best TPG Plans

TPG has a reputation for bang-for-buck internet plans, and the same holds true when it comes to SIM-only plans. Right now, TPG will give you your first six months on this plan for half price. Instead of paying $19.99 for 6GB, you’ll pay just $10 per month. Considering most $10 plans only get you 1GB, that’s a hell of a deal.

The plan itself is contract-free, so you’re able to leave at any time. Which you might want to do when the discount runs out, because while 6GB for $10 is excellent, you can do better than 6GB for $19.99.

TPG’s mobile plans are powered by the Vodafone network.

Best Boost Mobile Plans

While most Telstra-powered providers only use part of the Telstra network (known as the Telstra wholesale network), Boost Mobile promises exactly the same kind of coverage as you’d get on Big T. Better yet, you’ll get it at a cheaper price. Boost’s $30 recharge typically includes 20GB of data per month, which is pretty reasonable for the Telstra network. Telstra’s own $30 recharge only gets you 8GB when you exclude promotional offers.

If you’re new to Boost and sign-up before the end of June, you’ll get 14GB bonus data on your first three recharges, bringing your total for 34GB.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia's phone and internet comparison website.

