How Much Apple's New 13-Inch MacBook Pro Costs In Australia

The Star Wars Expanded Universe And The Promise Of Multitudes

Apple's iPhone SE Australian Review: It's Bloody Good

Australian Apple Stores Are Re-Opening This Week

apple stores australia opening coronavirusImage: Supplied

Back in early March Apple announced that it would closing the majority of its physical stores worldwide. Roughly seven weeks later Australian Apple stores will be re-opening their doors around the country later this week.

On Monday Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Apple stores in Austria and Australia would be back in the next one to two weeks. As it turns out, it will be a little sooner than expected for Aussies.

Apple will be re-opening on Thursday May 7 with reduced opening hours and reduced safety measures put in place in an effort to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to in-store social distancing measures, customers will also have their temperatures taken before entering. Only a certain number of customers will be allowed in stores simultaneously and they will need to stay 2 metres apart.

The primary focus of the re-opening will be Genius Bar support for customers who can't get help from home. Apple is still encouraging people to buy new devices online for delivery if possible. It would also recommend that if you do want to come into the store for a device to order online first and select in-store pick up. This will help minimise the amount of time people need to spend in-store.

The new trading hours will be between 10am and 5pm across the country. The only store that will not be re-opening is the Sydney CBD location as it is still in the middle of an upgrade.

"We’re excited to begin welcoming visitors back to our Australia stores later this week. We’ve missed our customers and look forward to offering our support," said an Apple spokesperson in a statement.

Originally Apple stores across the world were supposed to re-open on March 28, but the rapid spread of COVID-19 prevented that from happening.

Apple's iPhone SE Australian Review: It's Bloody Good

Last year, Google turned the mid-range phone market on its head by introducing the ludicrously-priced and well-specced Pixel 3a. A few other brands have followed suit since then, but none have been quite as exciting as the new iPhone SE. Now it truly seems like flagship inclusions at lower price points are here to stay - and it's about damn time. The trend of $1,500 - $2,000 becoming the norm for new phones over the last few years has been bad for buyers. A new middle ground has been long overdue and we welcome it. But is the resurrected iPhone SE actually a good phone to buy in 2020?

Read more

Trending Stories Right Now

tag-cars jalopnik

Watch A Guy Put His Car In Reverse At 110KM/H

I’m all for doing idiotic experiments with cars. I think it’s a fantastic use of one’s time and resources, and furthers the advancement of humanity in general. I’m not even sure I’m kidding. Here, we have a valid experiment – what happens if you jam your car into reverse while driving – I’m just not certain I’m down with the methodology.
apple au feature macbook-pro

How Much Apple's New 13-Inch MacBook Pro Costs In Australia

Apple dropped its brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro overnight, which is exciting because the dreaded butterfly keyboard is now finally dead. For real. In its place you'll find the newer Magic Keyboard which has previously been added to the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. Today is a good day. If you're keen to get your paws on the new laptop, here's how much it will set you back in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles