A New Lego Star Wars AT-AT Is Coming To Help Celebrate 40 Years Of The Empire Strikes Back

It's all a bit Star Wars heavy over at Lego HQ right now, what with the May 4th sale and associated offers going on right this second. But there's a bit more news to arrives, which has come courtesy of Amazon Japan: a brand new Lego AT-AT.

Apparently the set is set to be released in August of this year, and the box art makes it clear this is all to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back which first released to cinemas in May of 1980. With that in mind we should probably expect an awful lot more sets to be revealed in the coming months, since you can't have an anniversary tie-in after the anniversary year has passed us by.

The set itself comes with 1,267 pieces, six minifigures (Luke Skywalker, General Veers, two snowtrooper and two pilots). It also comes with a Hoth-themed landspeeder, a laser turret, an accessible cockpit, an interior seating area for extra troops, and gears that raise the Luke minifigure up from the ground. Oh and there are, naturally, missiles that can be fired from the robotic camel's front.

The set is listed with a ¥21,139 price point, which works out at around $310. So expect it to be somewhere in the region of $300 at the very least. [Brickset]

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

The Coolest Pop Culture Lego Sets To Build Take any preconception that Lego is just for kids and toss that in the garbage. These days Lego is as much for adults as it is for kids, with an entire catalogue of high-end pop culture licenses that are way more geared at you or your parents than your kids and their friends. We’re talking Star Wars, we’re talking Batman, we’re talking Harry Potter, and we’re talking...Friends? Read more