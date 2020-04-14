500,000 Zoom Account Breaches Reminds Us Not To Be Sloppy With Passwords

This Is What The Chernobyl Wildfires Look Like From Space

This week it was discovered that over 500,000 compromised Zoom accounts have been sold on the Dark Web and other hacker forums. As it turns out the majority of the passwords were old and had been previously breached. This serves as a reminder to update your passwords.

The mass breach was discovered by cyber risk assessment firm, Cyble, which found Zoom credentials such as passwords, personal meeting URLs and host keys being sold on the Dark Web and on various hacking forums.

Cyble reportedly purchased over 530,000 of the compromised credentials and revealed that most were going for under a $US0.01. Some were even being given away for free.

As reported by Bleeping Computer, the data was stolen through a credential stuffing attack - this is where the hacker attempts to access an account using accounts and information that have been previously compromised in other data breaches. The publication discovered that many of the passwords were still correct, though others were outdated.

What this basically means is that a compromised password from another platform, website or service was often used by people to set up Zoom accounts.

And this is exactly why its important to remain vigilant when it comes to your passwords. Don't use the same one for everything, change them regularly and if a data breach happens on any app, platform or website you use - change it straight away, regardless or whether you think you were personally breached.

Yes, it's a pain in the arse to have complex passwords that you can barely remember, and to have different passwords for every site. But it's also the easiest way to keep yourself and your information protected online.

Change. Your. Damn. Password.

[Bleeping Computer]

