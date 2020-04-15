Watch A Suzuki Swift Leap Into The Air Like A Freaking Jet Over A Roundabout

Our Latest Look At Dune Reveals Some Timely Changes From The Novel

I know that most roundabouts have those sloping curbs that look enticingly like little ramps but, really, you should not use them for that purpose because if you do you’ll discover that they work extraordinarily well and will launch your car into the air like a goddamn majestic hawk, just like this little Suzuki Swift did in Rąbień, Lodz, Poland. Then it landed in a graveyard.

Don’t worry, though—incredibly, the driver was fine, and since this happened on Easter Sunday, I guess there’s a precedent for checking out of graveyards alive if you’re into that sort of thing.

Here, look at this shit:

Daaaaaaaaamn.

According to Polish firefighters’ site Remiza.pl’s Tweet, the 41-year-old driver was extracted from the burning wreckage by firefighters and was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening” injuries. They also speculate that the driver was “probably drunk.”

Pictured: probably drunk man

That seems like a safe bet. Commenters on the Twitter feed estimated the flight to be around 210 feet, close to twice as long as the Wright Brother’s first flight attempt.

I know being stuck at home isn’t easy, but, you know, try not to go nuts and do something like this.

