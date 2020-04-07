Vodafone Releases $10 Plan For Coronavirus Relief

Image: Getty Images

Vodafone has just announced a temporary $10 a month 'Stay Connected Cap Plan' for Australians suffering financial hardships due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new plan launches on April 20 and will come with 3GB of mobile data per month, as well as unlimited national voice calls and texts within Australia. This is temporary contract and for the time being will only be in effect until May 20, unless Vodafone chooses to extend it. Customers will be returned to their original plans once the three months has expired.

This plan is open to Vodafone Consumer postpaid and Business customers on Red or Red Plus plans. Customers will need to apply via Vodafone's website.

It's important to note that if you're paying off a device on your current plan, such as a phone or tablet, those monthly payments will not be waived. You will still need to pay the repayment costs but the plan itself will be dropped to $10 a month for three months.

"We recognise this is a very stressful time for many of our customers who have lost employment or income as a result of COVID-19, and we are a key part of their support network," saod Vodafone's Chief Executive Officer Iñaki Berroeta in a press release.

"This plan will allow customers to stay connected to the people important to them and the services they need, without worrying about their phone bill."

It is currently unclear exactly how long an application will take to be approved and when the $10 a month plan will kick in for approved customers. "It's an online application process and we'll process as quickly as possible," said a Vodafone spokesperson in an email to Gizmodo Australia.

Other COVID-19 related initiatives that Vodafone currently has in place includes 2-months of credit for registered health practitioners, a one-off 10GB data bonus for prepaid mobile customers (conditions apply), 3GB bonus data for prepaid customers on their next recharge (until April 30) and 5GB bonus data for postpaid customers not on endless data plans (also until April 30).