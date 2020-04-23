Updates On The Russo Brothers' Battle Of The Planets Movie And Magic: The Gathering TV Show

Science Ninja Team Who-aman? (Image: Tatsunoko Productions)

Tom Holland’s not sure if he’ll make Uncharted or the next Spider-Man movie first. The Firestarter remake is still hoping to start some fires later this year. Quibi’s borrowing an idea from Japan for its next experimental horror story. Plus, what’s to come on Motherland: Fort Salem, and somehow, even more footage from Stargirl. Spoilers go!

Mission: Impossible 7

According to Variety, the producers of Mission: Impossible 7 are currently “trying to decide whether or not to scrap the Italian leg of production or push that part of shooting back until fall when the virus may have subsided.”

Spider-Man 3

During a recent guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tom Holland stated he’s “not too sure” when will filming will begin on Spider-Man 3.

I’m not too sure. I was in Berlin, making a film called Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. We were all ready to go, we went to set for day one of shooting, and then we got shut down and we got sent home. So whether we shoot that movie first or we shoot Spider-Man first, I’m not clear. But both movies are being made and they’re both really strong and the scripts are fantastic, so whatever happens, happens.

Firestarter

However, screenwriter Scott Teems is hopeful Blumhouse’s Firestarter remake will begin filming later this year.

I’m still the writer. We just got a new director named Keith Thomas and he made a great film called The Vigil coming up this year, and Universal and Blumhouse, they want to make Firestarter. It has always been an important project to them. I think we’re making active steps toward that happening this year. You know, the industry shut down notwithstanding, and that may change things, but right now, I’m really hopeful that it might happen this year.

Dreamkatcher

Lionsgate has released a couple new clips from Dreamkatcher, a new horror movie pitting Radha Michell against a malevolent dream entity.

Horror Accidental

Quibi has ordered a U.S. remake of the Japanese horror anthology series Horror Accidental from executive producer Evan Daugherty. According to Bloody-Disgusting, the series will “highlight everyday situations normal people find themselves in — and the horrific possibilities that lurk around every corner in our modern world.”

Battle of the Planets

Joe Russo updated Collider on his planned live-action Battle of the Planets series.

It’s not going to be a direct adaptation of the series. It’s going to be our own story that we tell surrounding a group of genetically altered kids who are involved in a space war… That could take months of gestating, and trying to figure out what the new mythology is. And then we commit that to a bible, and then from that bible we do some artwork as exploration, and once we have artwork that we’re inspired by we then commit that to a script. So we’re in the bible phase for Battle of the Planets at the moment.

Magic: The Gathering

In the same article, Russo also stated Netflix’s upcoming Magic: The Gathering animated series is currently in the “script phase.”

Motherland: Fort Salem

Fighting with weather carries a price tag in the trailer for “Mother Mycelium,” next week’s episode of Motherland: Fort Salem.

Stargirl

Finally, Courtney Whitmore has a three-point plan to defeat the Injustice Society in the latest trailer for Stargirl.