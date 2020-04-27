Updates From The Matrix 4, Mission: Impossible 7, And More

“Where’s Cypher though???” “Literally, who?” (Image: Warner Bros.)

Joe Pantoliano tried and failed to get Cypher back for The Matrix 4. The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has proved a mission too impossible for Mission Impossible. Plus, what’s to come on Roswell and Vagrant Queen, and even more new footage from Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. To me, my Spoilers!

The Matrix 4

In conversation with Cinema Blend, Joe Pantoliano stated he “lobbied” Lana Wachowski to reprise his role as Cypher in The Matrix 4 but received “no response.”

Yeah I’d be interested. I doubt they’re going to be bringing me back. I’ve lobbied for it, believe me. I’ve sent little notes to Lana and asked her, to no response.

Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

Due to production delays caused by covid-19, Mission: Impossible 7 is now scheduled for a November 2021 release date while M:I 8 will reach theatres the following year, November 2022. [/Film]

Roswell, New Mexico

Max takes his new heart for a test drive — much to Liz’s chagrin — in the synopsis for “Say It Ain’t So,” the May 4 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

JAMIE CLAYTON GUEST STARS - Despite promising Liz (Jeanine Mason) that he’ll take things easy with his new heart, Max (Nathan Dean) sets out to find Cameron after learning that she’s gone missing. Michael (Michael Vlamis) grows concerned about Maria (Heather Hemmens) after a surprising discovery about her family history leaves her vulnerable. Elsewhere, ready to move on, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) goes on a date with Forrest (guest star Christian Antidormi), and Rosa (Amber Midthunder) makes a decision about her future. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Eva McKenna & Christopher Hollier (#208). Original airdate 5/4/2020.

Vagrant Queen

Spoiler TV has synopses for the May 7 and May 14 episodes of Vagrant Queen.

Requiem for the Republic (TV-14-V) The team must fix their ship while avoiding the dangers of Wix. Lazaro begins his ascent to power. Sunshine Express Yourself (TV-14-V) Elida leaves the team to take a scav job while Isaac and Amae battle hijackers on board a train.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Tiago and Lewis interrogate a charismatic radio evangelist in the trailer for “Dead People Lie Down,” next week’s episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Outlander

Roger and Brianna must decide to stay or return to the future in the trailer for next week’s episode of Outlander, “Journeycake.”

Batwoman

Finally, Batwoman goes nightclubbing in the trailer for next week’s episode, “If You Believe In Me, I’ll Believe In You.”