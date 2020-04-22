The Writers Of Venom Will Make A One Punch Man Movie For Sony

Australia's Best NBN Plans, Ranked By Speed

Oh come on, like there could be *other* top art. (Image: ONE, Shueisha/Viz Media)

Yeah, that seems about right.

Variety reports that Venom’s writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner will pen an adaptation of the smash hit manga and anime series One Punch Man, in what Sony Pictures is hoping could be another superhero franchise in its slate.

One Punch Man was first created by Japanese artist ONE as a viral webcomic and then a hugely successful manga series alongside illustrator Yusuke Murata—which itself spun-off into a beloved anime with an, uh, less-than-stellar sophomore season. It follows a simple premise: Saitama, the titular hero, is capable of defeating literally any foe in a single punch. So how does he keep the challenge of being a superhero any fun for himself between his training and everyday life in a world where every fight can end in an instance?

It’s a marriage of over the top fight action and the pure, comedic simplicity of Saitama’s non-punching life that has made One Punch Man one of the biggest manga of recent history, debuting in both Japan and the West to wild critical acclaim. How Sony intends to bring it to life at the box office remains to be seen, but it won’t be an animated adventure at least: the only thing we know right now is that it’ll be live-action.

Variety notes, “Insiders say Sony is very high on the property given its popularity and the possibility of adding another franchise to the pipeline.” We’ll bring you more details on One Punch Man as and when we learn them.

