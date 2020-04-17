Scott Morrison Won't Rule Out Australia's Coronavirus Tracing App Becoming Mandatory

A Bunch Of Phones Just Got Busted For Inflating Benchmarks

Australia's Coronavirus Tracing Apps Are On The Way But Privacy Remains A Concern

The 'Spooky Imaginary Friend' Plot Gets Elevated To Horrifying New Levels In The Creepy Trailer For Z

Looks like Junior’s been drawing on the walls again. (Image: Shudder)

In horror, it’s never good if the kid has an imaginary playmate—think Jodie the demonic pig in Amityville Horror, Tomás the ghost in The Orphanage, or Abigail the not-a-ghost in The Haunting of Hill House. A new horror movie coming to Shudder titled Z looks to be cast in a similar mould, albeit with the freaky factor turned way up.

It’s also implied, subtly in the trailer at least, that the boy with the active imagination (Jett Klyne) we see here may have inherited that trait—and with it, a truly ghoulish BFF—from his mother (Keegan Connor Tracy of The Magicians and Once Upon a Time).

Z, directed by Brandon Christensen (Still/Born) and co-written by Christensen and Colin Minihan (Grave Encounters, It Stains the Sands Red), hits Shudder on May 7. If you haven’t already, you can still take advantage of the horror-centric streamer’s 30-day free trial (more on that below).

Trending Stories Right Now

drugs giz-explains health marijuana weed

Why Smoking Weed Makes You Tired And Lazy

Even as the body of evidence of cannabis' potential as a potent medical precursor grows (especially with the development of CBD-rich strains), smoking it is not without long-term side effects. And we're not just talking about munchie-induced weight gain either. A number of recently published studies suggest habitually getting high not only kills your motivation, it might even alter your brain chemistry. Specifically, the part that makes you want to get off the couch.
biology cephalopods drugs ecstasy mdma octopuses science

When Scientists Gave MDMA To Octopuses, The Results Were Profound

When humans take the drug MDMA, versions of which are known as molly or ecstasy, they commonly feel very happy, extroverted, and particularly interested in physical touch. A group of scientists wondered whether this drug might have a similar effect on other species back in 2018 — specifically, octopuses, which are seemingly as different from humans as an animal can be. The results of their experiment, in which seven octopuses took MDMA, were "unbelievable."

Latest Deals

Trending Articles