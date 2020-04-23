The New Traveller's Guide To Batuu Is The Next Best Thing To Being At Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Australia's Best NBN Plans, Ranked By Speed

Concept art of Mubo’s Droid Depot. (Image: Disney)

Though Disney’s decision to close its theme parks and resorts amid the covid-19 pandemic was the right call, there are sure to be more than a few fans who had their hearts set on visiting one of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge locations at some point this year. There’s no telling if and when people might be able to journey to Galaxy’s Edge in the near future, but a new guidebook might be just the thing to make you feel as if you’re right there, scarfing down overpriced Ronto wraps and convincing yourself that you need to buy a lightsaber.

Today, Disney and Becker & Mayer announced Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu from writer and historian Cole Horton, a massive guide packed with all sorts of maps and illustrations of the park itself as well as in-depth backstories to the many characters one might encounter while wandering around the place. Though the guide works as a glimpse into the literal park itself, it also serves as a canonical, in-universe text that presumes you’re someone reading it with the intention of exploring the whole of Batuu as a planet.

Additionally, Disney’s also getting into the list business with Star Wars: The Book of Lists, a compendium of Star Wars facts, trivia, and random bits of lore pulled together into 100 lists. Each list mixes information that’s well-known along with the more obscure, as they’re meant to appeal to both general and hardcore fans.

Star Wars: The Book of Lists is scheduled to publish on April 14, with the Traveler’s Guide to Batuu following on June 23.

Tab Groups Is Chrome's Best New Feature In Years, And Here's How To Use It

After making its way through the developer and beta versions of the browser, a significant new feature has just arrived in the stable version of Google Chrome that most of us are using: Tab Groups. It might just change the way you browse the web forever.
The Space Shuttle Was A Beautiful -- But Terrible -- Idea

In 2005, then-NASA administrator Michael Griffin shocked the aerospace community when he openly criticised the Space Shuttle program, describing it to USA Today as a “mistake,” “just barely possible,” and “not the right path” for the United States.

