Why 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Are So Popular

How To Fix Animal Crossing's Dreaded Console Error

NSW Government Preview Site Shows How Many Coronavirus Cases There Are In Your Suburb

The Creators Of Homestar Runner Just Dropped A Massive, Three-Volume Soundtrack

Our old friends. (Image: HomestarRunner.com)

Sing with me: todaybor day is Labour Day...

Remember Homestar Runner? You know, one of the best things to ever happen on the internet? The surreal, silly, and infinitely quotable internet cartoon/website/thing was a defining presence of the early ‘00s internet. And now (hat tip to Nerdist here) the creators have released a sprawling, three-volume soundtrack album. So the sounds of Homestar Runner can be yours, forever.

This soundtrack set doesn’t include the biggest, biggest hits—those were already released as “Strong Bad Sings” albums—and it doesn’t include everything from the sprawling release history of the website. But what’s here is great. The theme song to “Teen Girl Squad”! “Todaybor Day Is Labour Day”! The song from that one time Strongbad went to jail!

If that previous paragraph didn’t read like complete gibberish to you, this is probably a release you’ll enjoy. It’s available on Spotify and most other streaming outlets (even Tidal!), and you can buy it via Amazon, iTunes, or Google Play Store.

If your favourite absurdist Homestar Runner jingle isn’t represented here, worry not, more volumes are reportedly coming.

Trending Stories Right Now

grammar hypercorrection io9 language linguistics

10 Grammar Mistakes People Love To Correct (That Aren't Actually Wrong)

Are you the sort of person who just loves correcting other people's grammar? Are you sure that you're doing it right? Some things that people have been taught are rules of English grammar are really not rules at all -- and some of them are flat-out wrong.
adventures-in-new-america ars-paradoxica fairy-tales fantasy imaginary-worlds io9 limetown lore mission-to-zyxx podcast sci-fi supernatural-sexuality-with-dr-seabrooke the-deca-tapes the-two-princes watch-it-nerds wolverine-the-long-night

10 Sci-Fi And Fantasy Podcasts That Will Give Your Ears And Mind A Treat

Much as we’ve all been losing ourselves in TV shows, movies, books, and games while self-quarantining and staying inside, there are times when all you want to do is sit back and dive into a story without actually having to put all that much energy into experiencing said story. This is where podcasts come in handy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles