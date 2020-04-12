The Creators Of Homestar Runner Just Dropped A Massive, Three-Volume Soundtrack

Our old friends. (Image: HomestarRunner.com)

Sing with me: todaybor day is Labour Day...

Remember Homestar Runner? You know, one of the best things to ever happen on the internet? The surreal, silly, and infinitely quotable internet cartoon/website/thing was a defining presence of the early ‘00s internet. And now (hat tip to Nerdist here) the creators have released a sprawling, three-volume soundtrack album. So the sounds of Homestar Runner can be yours, forever.

I just dropped 3 volumes, 180 tracks of background music, jingles, and songs from 20 years of https://t.co/tRGATgfgGg! Shuffle these nuggets onto your day like croutons on a life salad! Out now on all your fav music streamins!https://t.co/mjBcumFc9x pic.twitter.com/bgZkk6iIWd — Strong Bad (@StrongBadActual) April 10, 2020

This soundtrack set doesn’t include the biggest, biggest hits—those were already released as “Strong Bad Sings” albums—and it doesn’t include everything from the sprawling release history of the website. But what’s here is great. The theme song to “Teen Girl Squad”! “Todaybor Day Is Labour Day”! The song from that one time Strongbad went to jail!

If that previous paragraph didn’t read like complete gibberish to you, this is probably a release you’ll enjoy. It’s available on Spotify and most other streaming outlets (even Tidal!), and you can buy it via Amazon, iTunes, or Google Play Store.

If your favourite absurdist Homestar Runner jingle isn’t represented here, worry not, more volumes are reportedly coming.