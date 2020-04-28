How Australia's COVIDSafe App Actually Works

The Cast Of The Goonies Reunites For A Goofy Video And A Good Cause

Enthusiastic superfan Josh Gad (upper left) hosts the Goonies reunion. (Image: YouTube)

The current state of the world means that everyone—you, me, famous actors, even more famous directors—is pretty much stuck inside all day. One group of recognisable folks turned that situation into a fundraising cause, with a fun video that fans of The Goonies won’t want to miss.

Hosted by Frozen’s Josh Gad, whose fondness for nerdy pop culture clearly doesn’t end at Star Wars, YouTube special “Reunited Apart” brings together Sean Astin (Mike), Josh Brolin (Brand), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Martha Plimpton (Stef), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Kerri Green (Andi), and Jeff Cohen (Chunk) to reminisce about and even re-enact scenes from the 1985 adventure classic.

Some additional very special guests also pop up as the video progresses, but the surprise is half the fun so we won’t say exactly who.

Best of all, the video was created to raise money for the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy, which is currently leveraging its resources to help communities that are especially hard-hit by the covid-19 outbreak.

