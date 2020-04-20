Teslas Just Got More Expensive In Australia

Image: Getty Images

Tesla's range is already expensive in Australia thanks to import fees, a hefty luxury car tax and a range of other additional costs depending on the state or territory you live in. Looking to deepen the hole in your wallet that little bit more, Tesla's now increased the price in the country.

The increase in price is seen across Tesla's three models sold in Australia, the Model X, Model S and Model 3, as spotted by WhichCar.

This means the Model X, Tesla's most expensive local offering, will now start from $144,900 excluding the order and delivery fees and on-road costs for the long-range model. In December 2019, CarsGuide reported it had a minor increase to $133,900 so this means the latest hike is a huge $11,000 increase. Of course, you'll also need to add the luxury car tax, around $21,000 for the bare bones Model X, on top plus any other on-road costs associated with where you live.

The performance model of the Model X will get a price increase too, now costing $159,900 before all the usual fees are added on top to bump it up. Back in December, it was $151,900, according to CarsGuide.

An overview of Tesla's price increases in Australia

Model Entry-level price (April 2020) Previous entry-level price (December 2019) Price increase (%) Model X (Long Range) $144,900 $133,900 8.2 Model X (Performance) $159,900 $151,900 5.3 Model S (Long Range) $130,900 $124,900 7.6 Model S (Performance) $145,900 $143,900 4.8 Model 3 (Standard) $73,900 $67,900 8.8 Model 3 (Long Range) $87,900 $85,900 2.3 Model 3 (Performance) $95,900 $93,900 2.1

For the Model S, it now starts from $130,900‬ before adding on ordering and delivery fees as well as on-road costs. That's up $6,000 from its last increase in December 2019 when it was increased to $124,900, per CarsGuide. The performance model will also cost you a neat $145,900, up $2,000 from $143,900.

The Model 3 was also not spared from the price hike and will now cost you $73,900 excluding the ordering and delivery fees and any on-road costs. That's a $6,000 increase in price, according to prices available on CarsGuide in December 2019. The Luxury Car Tax doesn't apply to this model as it sits just under the threshold.

Both the performance and long range options have also increased in price by $2,000 each.

Gizmodo Australia contacted Tesla Australia to confirm its reasoning for the price increase and if it was related at all to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on global markets. We'll update the article once it responds.

Elon Musk Agrees Tesla Model 3's Australian Price Seems High The Model 3 was supposed to be Tesla's budget option for electric vehicle-fans but import fees and taxes meant that for Australians, it was far from that. In a strange omission, it seems Elon Musk agrees it's a bit high too. Read more

Tesla announced it dropped the standard ranges for both the Model X and Model S back in July 2019, effectively lifting its minimum prices by thousands of dollars. It said it was doing this to make its lineup simpler.

"In order to make purchasing our vehicles even simpler, we are standardising our global vehicle lineup and streamlining the number of trim packages offered for Model S, Model X and Model 3," a Tesla Australia spokesperson confirmed to Gizmodo Australia.

"We are also adjusting our pricing in order to continue to improve affordability for customers. Like other car companies, we periodically adjust pricing and available options."

The Model 3, considered Tesla's 'budget' model, still has the standard range model available but as we've already noted earlier this year, it's hardly a cost-effective alternative for many Australians hoping to get their hands on an electric vehicle. One even Elon Musk agrees seems a bit high.