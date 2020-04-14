Taika Waititi Teased Thor: Love And Thunder And Swapped Dad Jokes On Instagram

Taika Waititi makes *face* at the 2020 Writers Guild Awards. (Photo: Getty Images)

There’s no party quite like a Taika Waititi party. The Oscar-winning director took to Instagram Live for a live viewing of his Marvel debut, Thor: Ragnarok, throwing out some hints for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder in the process... like how it’s basically a fever dream created by 10-year-olds.

Waititi had Ragnarok playing on a laptop in the background while mostly ignoring it, choosing instead to swap cheesy dad jokes with special guest Mark Ruffalo and update Tessa Thompson about the latest Love and Thunder script, which she supposedly hadn’t read it yet. He described the upcoming project as “over-the-top,” and a movie that’ll blow the already beautiful bizarre Ragnarok out of the water. Which he backs up, considering how it might very well have...space sharks?

“It’s so over the top now in the very best way. It makes Ragnarok seem like a really run of the mill, very safe film,” Waititi said. “There’s a lot in it, a lot of set pieces. This new film feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what should be in a movie and just said yes to everything.”

And yes, he did tell viewers to “look up space sharks” to get an idea of the kind of movie he’s trying to make. He’s most likely referring to the Starsharks, a race of, well, space-traversing sharks that were first featured in Uncanny X-Men but later spotted in Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor and Thor: God of Thunder runs.

Aaron’s Thor work is said to be a big influence for Love and Thunder; most notably how he made Jane Foster the new Thor, which will happen with Natalie Portman’s iteration of the character in the film.

No clue whether we’ll actually get space sharks—though I certainly hope so, it’s important to note that Waititi may have been joking—but if anything, it’s an indication of the kind of wild ride we can expect to be in for with this movie. Waititi also threw out of a couple other hints—though, once again, most of them you have to take with a grain of salt. For example, he “leaked” a script that showed a newly revived Tony Stark in his suit that features flag stickers from all around the world.

But perhaps a bit more seriously, he said we may get to learn more about Korg’s backstory and culture. Waititi specifically mentioned how Korg’s species, the Kronans “procreate,” which happens in this male-only race when two Kronans hold hands in a river of lava for three days. That said, Korg isn’t likely going to get a love story, unlike Valkyrie, but we may learn more about how he got his heart broken the last time. “At the moment, he doesn’t got a love interest,” he said. “He probably doesn’t feel brave enough to put his heart on the line again.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to come out February 2022. It’s one of several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that had its release dates altered because of the coronavirus pandemic. For a full list of release dates, you can visit our article here.