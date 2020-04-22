Starlink's Satellites Will Be Cluttering The Sky All Week Long

Australia's Best NBN Plans, Ranked By Speed

In a world where rich people can just send shit into space willy nilly - things that will have an unprecedented impact on a number of aspects of our daily life that no one seems to think is important - Elon Musk is at it again, and we can all see the results for ourselves for the rest of the week.

Starlink — a network of 12,000 satellites that will enmesh the globe — has begun to be assembled, with a total of 300 of the things already floating about in the heavens above us. SpaceX has been jettisoning them into space in batches of 60, and the latest of the lot which launched last month, will be passing over the U.K. all week.

Sightings have already been reported in over Suffolk, Leeds, the Midlands, and Europe, with people gushing over the dystopian spectacle that's being put together in the night sky. There are a bunch of sites out there that will allow you track the satellite's progress, like SATFLARE that provides live tracking, or Find Starlink, that lets you enter your location and gives you the times at which the satellites will be visible.

Elon Musk's satellite internet venture, SpaceX's Starlink, has made its foray into Australia after the regulatory body allowed it to operate in the country's airspace. It means SpaceX is one step closer to being able to operate its upcoming satellite broadband network and Australians will likely be let in on the service.

