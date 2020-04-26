Apple iPhone SE: Australian First Look Review

Apple's iPhone SE: Every Phone Plan In Australia

Every Telstra Plan For The New iPhone SE

Sony Has Delayed Its Upcoming Spider-Man Movies, With Disney's Marvel Releases Adjusting To Match

Tom Holland as Spider-Man. (Image: Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man will be swinging into a friendly neighbourhood near you a little later than expected, and the MCU will be adjusting to compensate.

As reported by Deadline, Sony announced yesterday that the third Spider-Man movie in Tom Holland’s series of films, which remains untitled, has been delayed. Instead of its original July 16th, 2021 release date, it will now hit theatres on November 5th, 2021. Since this is a move that affects the flow of the MCU, Disney has made some adjustments to compensate. Now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is no longer slated for that same November 5th date, and will instead premiere on March 25, 2022. And, seemingly to give it breathing room, Thor: Love and Thunder is now slated for a week earlier, on February 11, 2022.

But, like the headline says, Spider-Man Home Something Something (not the real title) isn’t the only Spidey movie to be delayed. Unfortunately, Into the Spider-Verse 2 has also been pushed back. Its new premiere date is October 7, 2022.

With these shifts, we’re drawing ever closer to the bizarre timeline where the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland might actually come out before Holland’s next outing as Spider-Man. That’s currently slated for July 16, 2021, pushed up in the calendar. I was not prepared for this eventuality. Neither, I’m certain, was Tom Holland.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

Trending Stories Right Now

cybersecurity facebook houseparty messenger messenger-rooms privacy social-media technology teleconferencing video-chat zoom

For The Love Of God, Don't Use Facebook's Video Chat Rooms

Facebook is now rolling out a Messenger Rooms platform that will allow video calls to simultaneously host up to 50 people, up from eight in existing Messenger video conferences. According to CNBC, the initial launch will feature a lower capacity than that, but the company is working to hit the target of 50 in the relative short term. That is significantly more than competitor Houseparty, which allows a maximum of eight concurrent users, while less than Zoom, which has a free version that allows for a max of 100 people—but only for 40 minutes. Messenger Rooms will have no time cap.
earther earther-is-a-movie-blog-now ecofascism film michael-moore planet-of-the-humans

Planet Of The Humans Comes This Close To Actually Getting The Real Problem, Then Goes Full Ecofascism

Michael Moore is a dude known for provocation. Every documentary he drops is designed to paint a world of sharp contrasts with clear bad guys. They’re designed to get a reaction and get people talking, so in some ways, him dropping a documentary he executive produced trashing renewable energy on Earth Day makes total sense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles