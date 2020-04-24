Australia's Best NBN Plans, Ranked By Speed

Why Is It So Hard To Figure Out If The Coronavirus Is Airborne?

Dummy Is The Hilariously Filthy And Raw Show We Need Right Now

Snowpiercer's New Trailer Illuminates The Difference Between The Haves And The Have-Nots

Scenes from TNT’s Snowpiercer. (Image: TNT)

Much as TNT’s Snowpiercer is literally going to be a series about a massive train ploughing its way through the snow on a planet that’s turned into a frozen apocalyptic wasteland, it’s also a story about how the wealthy willingly subjugate impoverished people in the midst of a global crisis in order to fool themselves into believing that everything’s just going to be fine. Imagine living in that sort of world. How wild.

The upcoming series’ latest trailer lays its conceit out in a clear and profound way: the entire world is dead and frozen save for a select few who all somehow managed to board a massive train whose sole purpose is to consistently smash through the planet’s ice and snow while keeping its passengers safe. But the train can only function because of the backbreaking labour that the lower-class passengers are forced to do on a daily basis while their wealthier counterparts enjoy luxuries like elegant dining and organised schooling.

Much as the train’s elite would love to believe that their new world order is something that their fellow passengers are content to live with, that’s not at all the case, and while the trailer doesn’t make clear exactly what the locomotive revolution will look like, it’s obvious that by the season’s end, blood will be shed.

Snowpiercer now premiers on TNT on May 17.

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-crossing au google google-dns multiplayer nintendo-switch super-mario-kart

How To Fix Animal Crossing's Dreaded Console Error

Online play on the Nintendo Switch should be easy. Firing up a game of Mario Kart 8 or visiting a friend's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons should be as simple as selecting the online option. But that's not always the case. Sometimes you might get hit with a weird 'communication error' despite having a solid internet connection. If you've ever encountered this and don't know how to fix it, try this.
au feature quibi

Dummy Is The Hilariously Filthy And Raw Show We Need Right Now

Quibi launched earlier this month and despite initial reports, it's available in Australia. There's a good mix of short form content but I've been holding out for Dummy. Starring Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and written by Cody Heller, it tells a re-imagined story of the time Heller discovered her partner, Dan Harmon (Community, Rick & Morty) had a secret sex doll. In the retelling the doll comes to life, rocking a liberal amount of filthy dialogue as the fictional Cody faces her anxieties through a blaze of weed smoke. As ridiculous as the premise is, the show strikes nerve. It may be the most unique and confronting show to grace streaming services this year.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles