Scrubs Is Back (In Podcast Form)

A decade after Scrubs ended, stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison decided it's time for a rewatch. The pair have launched a podcast about the iconic comedy called Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald.

The podcasts sees the real-life best friends go through the series episode-by-episode as they talk through their memories of the show.

"It's almost like DVD commentary," Braff said to EW. "We'll sit around and talk about funny stories and things we remember behind the scenes."

The show will also include guests from the show, including the creator Bill Lawrence.

The idea is reminiscent of Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's Office Ladies podcast, which was launched in October 2019. They are also real life best friends who met on the set of The Office. They also rewatch the show that made them famous and talk abut it.

The first episode is naturally about the pilot of Scrubs but also delves into where the two actors were at in their careers when they were cast. While Faison had already had some known-roles (such as Clueless), Braff was still working in a restaurant.

Due to the current spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. Braff and Faison are recording the podcast via video calls in their homes.

The first episode of Fake Doctors, Real Friends is now available via iHeart Radio.