Realme 6: Australian Price, Specs And Release Date

Image: Realme

After launching in Australia last year, Realme is back with a brand new mid-range phone - the Realme 6. While it may not have as many impressive features as the new iPhone SE, it's also a whole lot cheaper. And for a sub-$500 phone it has some decent specs.

"Throughout and beyond 2020 we will set our sights on delivering technology that provides Aussies with immersive entertainment and creativity at an affordable price. We are thrilled for users to discover the many capabilities and powerful performance of the Realme 6," said Andy Yang, managing director of Realme Australia in a statement.

Realme 6 Specs

The two stand out specs for the Realme 6 are the camera and battery. At the rear of the device you'll find a 64MP main camera as well as a 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth. As for the front-facing camera you'll literally be looking at 16MP. In terms of video it can shoot in 4K at 30 FPS.

The battery is a chonky boi at 4,300mAH and also enjoys the same Super VOOC 30W fast charging that you may have seen on its sister brand, Oppo.

The Realme 6 processor is a Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T, which the company has boasted will be perfect for gamers when paired with the 90Hz display. However, we would recommend seeing what the reviews say, rather than relying on benchmark performances.

This is because last week the Realme 6 was one of the phones delisted by benchmarking company UL, after it was discovered that several RealTek chipsets were cheating in benchmarking tests. The company responded to this by saying that it places the most importance on user feedback and customer experience.

"There are numerous independent benchmarking tests available depending on the market you operate in and as a brand, we have to respect all of them. But how you measure performance is challenging, especially when modern chipsets and smartphones are designed to dynamically adjust to the user behaviour,' said a Realme spokesperson in an email to Gizmodo Australia.

"All of our devices are tested and reviewed with CPU, GPU and RAM. They are then intelligently adjusted based on each device’s different programs to ensure the best user experience. Ultimately it’s about the user experience. That’s most important to us and the feedback we have received from customers."

While the Realme 6 doesn't have waterproofing, wireless charging or face unlock - it's worth remembering that this is a mid-range phone so it can't be expected to have all the bells and whistles of something that usually costs over $1000.

Here's a list of the Realme 6 key specs:

Display: 6.5-inch (2400 x 18700) with 90Hz

6.5-inch (2400 x 18700) with 90Hz Processor: Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T

Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB on board and up to 256Gb with expanded storage

128GB on board and up to 256Gb with expanded storage Rear Cameras: 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth with 4K 30 fps video

64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth with 4K 30 fps video Front Camera: 16 MP with 1080p 30 fps video

16 MP with 1080p 30 fps video Battery: 4,300 mAH with 30W fast charging

4,300 mAH with 30W fast charging Security: Fingerprint unlock

Realme 6 Price Australia

The Realme 6 will have an RRP of $469 in Australia.

Realme 6 Release Date Australia

The Realme6 will go on sale on April 23 and will be available from therealme e-store, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Make it Mine, mobileciti, 5GWORLD, Essential Appliance Rentals, Amazon, Kogan, eBay and Catch.com.

Realme will also be releasing two other products on the same day. First up are the Buds Air - wireless headphones that look basically exactly the same as Apple's AirPods. And also a new fitness tracker called the Realme Band. Both products will cost $99.