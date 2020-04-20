You Can Now Pre-Order Vodafone's iPhone 11 SE Plans (And We Have Them Right Here)

Scott Morrison Is Now Saying Australia's Coronvirus Tracing App Won't Be Mandatory

The New iPhone SE Only Costs $750 In Australia And That's A Big Deal

Please Do Not Eat The 25-Year-Old Can Of Expired Spider-Man Pasta, It Will Not Give You Radioactive Powers

Peter enjoying a distinctly tastier snack than Chef Boyardee in Amazing Spider-Man #578. (Image: Marcos Martin and Javier Rodriguez, Marvel Comics)

Spider-Can, Spider-Can, full of moldy pasta-shaped-man...

I know we’re all going through a lot right now, given the state of Current Events. We’re stuck at home, trying to find things to do, trying to find things to eat as grocery shopping becomes an everyday occurrence that is suddenly fraught with risks and concerns of food supplies running low. Which, presumably lead us to this moment of rapturous awe while Twitter user Dinosaur Dracula opened a can of Chef Boyardee Spider-Man pasta shapes (with mini meatballs in a tomato sauce!)...

...circa 1995.

Friends, I shouldn’t have to warn you considering I just spoke about opening a can of kid’s noodles from two and a half decades ago like we’re opening the ark of the covenant here, but: what you’re about to see is as gross as it is fascinating.

Turns out, that, unlike Enobarbus describing Cleopatra in Shakespeare’s Anthony and Cleopatra, age can, in fact, wither Chef Boyardee’s Spider-Man pasta shapes (with mini meatballs in a tomato sauce!).

It can, in fact, custom stale their infinity variety. Stale it quite a bit.

It is kind of amazing that, among what can be diplomatically characterised as the detritus within the can however, you can still just about make out one of the shapes of Spider-Man himself:

You know what they say about Peter Parker: when that kid gets knocked down, he will always get back up on his feet. Even when he’s a pasta-man, apparently.

Trending Stories Right Now

au auspol contact-tracing coronavirus covid-19 feature

Scott Morrison Is Now Saying Australia's Coronvirus Tracing App Won't Be Mandatory

This week the government announced its upcoming COVID-19 contact tracing app. Not a lot is publicly known about it yet, which has led to some privacy concerns. On Friday Prime Minister Scott Morrison didn't rule the possibility of making it mandatory when asked about it during an interview. Now he has taken to Twitter to change this stance.
art david-de-las-heras folio-society io9 pierre-boulle planet-of-the-apes

You've Never Seen Planets Of The Apes Like This Before

We’ve see apes rise in the Muir Woods, reign supreme among the treetops, and even travel back in time to our reality. But we often forget that Planet of the Apes is based on a novel, and the Folio Society’s new edition of that novel is filled with beautiful illustrations, which portray the planet of the apes in a whole new way.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles