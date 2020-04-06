Oppo's New A91 Mid-Range Phone Loves A Thicc Battery

Image: Oppo A91

Oppo just dropped its latest mid-range phone in Australia - the Oppo A91. In addition to a pleasantly palatable price point, the handset is also rolling with some decent specs.

Packing mid-range devices with sexy specs is becoming a bit of a trend for Oppo. In mid-2019 it brought out a $499 budget version of its flagship Reno device that had so much going for it that we declared that it had Big Dick Energy.

The new A91 is also coming in at $499, and while some of the specs vary from the Reno Z, it's still got a lot to offer. $500 gets you a decent camera set up with a 48MP primary camera lens and 8 MP wide-angle macro lens at the rear. On the front you get a 16MP selfie cam.

Under the hood you'll find either 4GB or 8GB RAM as well as 128GB storage. While these aren't amazing, they're not bad at all for the price point. Plus they're better than at least one very expensive phone on the market right now. It's also somewhat made up for by the mammoth battery, which comes in at 4025mAh and has fast charging that can get from 0 to 10 per cent in 5 minutes if you need a quick juice up.

Here's a full list of the key specs:

Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels), 408 ppi

While we haven't played with this ourselves, our experience with Oppo phones, especially the cameras and batteries, lead us to believe this could be a good bed if you're looking for some thing that will take a decent photo, will last you all day and won't break the bank.

The new Oppo A91 is available now for $499 in Lightening Black and Blazing Blue from JB HiFi, Officeworks, Amazon, MobileCiti and Woolworths Mobile. It will be available through Vodafone from April 15.