OK, Sure, Let's Watch A Real-Life Laser Gun Destroy Raw Pork

What do you like to do in your free time? Play boardgames? Watch Netflix? Cook quinoa? These are all perfectly normal ways to while away your days — but German hobbyist Patrick Priebe builds laser guns. This is a perfectly awesome way to spend your free time.

In 2013, Priebe created this beast. Now, let's marvel at it once more.

It's a 12-pound aluminium laser rifle that looks like something out of Halo. Its 7-watt infrared burning laser isn't going to do anything crazy like shoot drones out of the sky — only the military gets those kinds of guns — but it can sure murder a piece of raw pork. Or glass. Or ice. Or paper.

There's also a 2-milliwatt aiming laser and an LCD screen to display the temperature of the distilled water that's pumped through the gun as coolant. The whole contraption took Priebe 250 hours to build — and it takes about two seconds to do some damage. [GizMag]

This article has been updated since its original publication.