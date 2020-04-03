New Bullets Wireless Earbuds Could Launch Alongside The OnePlus 8

OnePlus has a big release window ahead of it from the sounds of things, and in addition to the OnePlus 8 series and the budget OnePlus Z, it seems there may well be a new pair of Bullets Wireless on the way. Bullets Wireless Z, as they're apparently called, plus with a special wireless charging pad.

According to Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal, the Bullets Wireless Z may be a more affordable entry in the Bullets Wireless range (which sold for £69 to £99 ($140 to $200), depending on which kind you got) to go with the OnePlus Z. Or at least that's what he's decided upon, because he initially suspected they could be truly wireless earbuds before correcting himself.

Guys sorry, we mixed up. The article is being Updated. #OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z may not be truly wireless earphones but a product with this name is definitely launching... We will have to see what it ends up being like, but I'm expecting affordable, good wireless earphones. https://t.co/O2hsG2zOUp — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 1, 2020

No more details beyond that, but it's good to hear that OnePlus may be going back to low-cost products after a few years of steadily rising prices.

The wireless charging pad, as you can see in that tweet, is set to be a Warp Charge 30 wireless charger to go with the OnePlus 8 Series. In other words it means the two phones expected will likely have 30W wireless charging, which is roughly the same speed as wired charging on existing devices.

Considering OnePlus's excuse for holding off on wireless charging for so long was that it apparently wasn't as good as wired charging, this makes sense. Not that that old excuse ever made much sense to begin with.

We'll find out everything on April 14, though, when OnePlus announces its new lineup.

