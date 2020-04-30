LG Velvet: Everything We Know So Far

Some Rural Australians Can't Access COVIDSafe App Due To A Missing Telstra Feature

We're still a week away from the official launch of LG's new sleek-sounding phone — the LG Velvet. But thanks to some leaks and LG itself, we already know pretty much everything about. Here's a sneak peak.

LG Velvet Specs

While the specs aren't monstrous, there's some decent stuff going on here. The 4,300mAH battery is worth mentioning, though we don't yet know whether it will include fast or wireless charging.

It's also worth noting that this is a 5G handset so its future proofed in that respect. Lastly, we salute LG for being bold enough to continue utilising the beloved headphone jack in 2020.

  • Display: 6.8-inch OLED display
  • Processor: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 5G
  • Storage: 128GB
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Battery: 4,300mAH
  • Connectivity: 5G
  • Ports: USB-C, headphone jack, microSD

LG Velvet Camera

The LG Velvet will have a triple camera set up at the rear with a 48 MP primary lens, 8 MP ultra-wide lens and 5 MP depth sensor. At the front of the device you'll find a 16 MP selfie cam.

LG Velvet Design

The design of the Velvet looks sleek and stylish, which is a welcome change after the last couple of generations of the manufacturer's V series. In addition to white and black options, there's some lovely teal and sunset options that give the phone a bit of extra pizzazz.

The raindrop camera array is also a nice touch, as is the understated teardrop selfie cam at the front.

All in all, it looks pretty hot.

LG Velvet Availability Australia

We don't know when the LG Velvet will release in Australia, but LG says that the product will launch in South Korea on April 15. The official unveiling of the new phone will be on April 7.

LG Velvet Price Australia

This is one of the things we don't know yet, but watch this space!

