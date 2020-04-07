Kevin Feige Teases Big Surprises For Black Widow's Origin Story

Hang in there, Nat. (Image: Marvel Studios)

Could Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne have a role to play in the Doctor Strange sequel? Godzilla vs. Kong toys tease some intriguing upgrades for both monsters. The original voice cast is back for Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot. Plus, get a glimpse of Adventure Time’s HBOMax return. Spoilers now!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Former Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director, Scott Derrickson, revealed on Twitter he had met with Natasha Lyonne for a potential role in the film. Whether Lyonne’s part (or the actress herself) will be featured in Sam Raimi’s version remains unclear.

Last year I had dinner with @nlyonne in NYC and we talked about the multiverse. It was awesome. She’s awesome. And today’s her birthday, so watch Russian Doll — it’s one of the best tv shows I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/Hj9kDDLdoK — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) April 5, 2020

The Eternals

In conversation with Total Film (via Games Radar), Salma Hayek confirmed her character, Ajak, is the leader of The Eternals.

At 53, – finally! – I can be a superhero. I play Ajak, who is the leader of the superheroes and all of them are people you would never have imagined. Except for Angelina [Jolie]. Angelina, she was born to be a superhero!

Black Widow

Also in conversation with Total Film (via The DisInsider), Kevin Feige stated Black Widow approaches Natasha Romanoff’s origins “in a completely unexpected way...some of which will be surprising to people.”

She has such a rich backstory... We’ve hinted at it throughout all the other films. But we approach it in a completely unexpected way. She’s been up to a lot all along – in between when we see her in the other movies – some of which will be surprising to people.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Official Godzilla vs. Kong action figures have leaked, revealing an armoured Godzilla, an enhanced “Mega” Kong, a winged serpent named Nozuki and a Skullcrawler from Skull Island. Click through to have a look.

Sputnik

IFC Midnight will release Egor Abramenko‘s sci-fi thriller, Sputnik, in North America on August 14. The story concerns an alien entity hiding inside the body of “the lone survivor of an enigmatic spaceship. His only hope: a doctor who’s ready to do whatever it takes to save her patient.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Jumanji 3

In conversation with NME, director Jake Kasdan “strongly hinted” the main cast of the first two films would indeed return for Jumanji 3.

The whole thing, to me, is built on the foundation of those people. The game cast are these brilliant movie stars, these iconic people.

Candyman

Amid covid-19 concerns, Nia DaCosta’s “spiritual sequel” to Candyman has been moved to September 25, 2020. [/Film]

No Time to Die

Director Cary Fukunaga confirmed he will no longer “tinker” with No Time to Die before its release in November.

Cary Fukunaga talks about tinkering with #notimetodie between now and release and whether the film is done: https://t.co/rhgixzSDH8 pic.twitter.com/anruJfukJE — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) April 5, 2020

Morbius

Venom-inspired graffiti was spotted on a Morbius shooting location in Manchester, England.

Walked through the Spider-Man #Morbius set on my way home and it’s cool to see all the little Easter eggs they’ve added. Loved this Venom graffiti. pic.twitter.com/KvggIKOTSp — ⤷ fabio ⤶ (@fffabs) March 27, 2019

Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds watches the news in the latest clip from Free Guy.

Trolls: World Tour

The Trolls are imprisoned for performing “Who Let the Dogs Out?” in two new clips.

Valhalla

Røskva and Tjalfe journey from Midgard to Valhalla with Thor and Loki in the first trailer for Valhalla, a new Danish film based on the comic book series of the same name.

Animaniacs/Pinky & The Brain

The original Animaniacs and Pinky & The Brain voice casts are confirmed to return for Hulu’s upcoming reboot.

We are VERY pleased to finally see in PRINT today in @yakkopinky's "Voice Lessons" that the original voice cast of #Animaniacs has indeed been working on the upcoming reboot! ???? Rob, @MAURICELAMARCHE @JessHarnell and #TressMacNeille are back! (Pic from Maurice LaMarche) pic.twitter.com/cHQUxAzIsp — The Animanicast (@animanicast) October 8, 2019

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Finally, HBO Max released a short teaser for BMO’s episode of Adventure Time: Distant Lands during the show’s tenth-anniversary livestream on Twitch.