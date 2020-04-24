Every Telstra Plan For The New iPhone SE

Image: Apple

Happy New iPhone Day! Apple is re-entering the mid-range market with the second generation of its beloved iPhone SE. it surprised all of us by starting at a cool $749. This means that when it comes to plans, you're going to get a far more palatable monthly bill than if you opted for a more expensive iPhone.

Telstra has two storage options for the iPhone SE available, and we have all of their plans right here for you.

iPhone SE Specs

If you're still on the fence about the iPhone SE, we have a closer look at the phone and specs right here. We'll also have our first look review out later today.

But there are a few things worth mentioning - it's a $750 phone with some handy flagship inclusions such as IP67 water resistance, the most powerful phone processor on the market - the A13 Bionic chip, Qi wireless charging as well as fast charge and eSIM functionality.

Here's a full list of the most important specs:

Display: 4.7 inches (1334 x 750)

CPU: A13 Bionic Chip

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Battery: Up to 13 hours video playback, Qi wireless charging, fast charge

Rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8)

Front camera: 7MP (f/2.2)

Video recording: 4K video up to 60 fps

Water resistance: IP67

Size: 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

Weight: 148g

Colour: Black, White, PROJECT(RED)

iPhone SE Availability Australia

The iPhone SE is available now from Apple and select telcos like Telstra.

Cheapest Telstra iPhone SE Plan

The cheapest way to get a new iPhone SE on a Telstra plan is by going for the 64GB option on a 36-month 'Small plan'. Thanks to Telstra's recently doubling the data on its entry-level plan, this now comes with a whopping 30GB data, which makes it a much better deal than it used to be.

The $50 plan plus $20.66 device repayment brings the total to $70.66 a month over 36-months.

That being said, we would recommend bumping this up to the 128GB version as it will only cost you $2.34 more a month for the same plan inclusions but double the storage space.

Best Value iPhone SE Plan

While you're always going to get the best value on a 36-month contract, that is a long time to commit to a phone plan. If that doesn't bother you, our recommendation remains the same as just above - the 128GB iPhone SE on a 'Small' Plan. It will cost you $73 a month and you still get 30GB data a month. It's an excellent choice.

But if you think you might want to upgrade sooner we would recommend the exact same plan but on a 24-month contract. This will come to a total of $84.54 a month for the 128GB device and 30GB included data.

Every iPhone SE Plan

If you'd like to compare all the plans that Telstra have on offer for the iPhone SE, you can take a cheeky look below. If our handy widgets aren't loading yet please check back in a little later.

Telstra iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 24 month term

Telstra iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 36 month term

Telstra iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 24 month term

Telstra iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 36 month term

