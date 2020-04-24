Apple's iPhone SE: Every Phone Plan In Australia

Image: Getty

Apple mic-dropped the mobile world last week by unveiling a brand new iPhone SE for just $749. Not only that, even the most expensive version of the mid-range phone still comes in at under $1000. The phone is on sale today, and every major Aussie telco is on board with this little beauty. Because opening 500 tabs to compare phone plans sucks, we have rounded up all of them for you. You're welcome.

iPhone SE Specs

You can read more about the specs in our analysis here, plus we'll have a first look review out later today. In the meantime, this is how this bad boy looks on paper:

Display: 4.7 inches (1334 x 750)

CPU: A13 Bionic Chip

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Battery: Up to 13 hours video playback, Qi wireless charging, fast charge

Rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8)

Front camera: 7MP (f/2.2)

Video recording: 4K video up to 60 fps

Water resistance: IP67

Size: 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

Weight: 148g

Colour: Black, White, PROJECT(RED)

iPhone SE Price Australia

In Australia the iPhone SE starts at $749 for the 64GB. 12GB will bring the price up to $829 and 256GB will come in at $999. You can grab one from the Apple website now.

If you'd prefer a plan, we have them all for you below. If any of our tables aren't loading please check back later.

Telstra iPhone SE Plans

The cheapest iPhone SE plan through Telstra is a 64GB model on a 'Small' plan. It costs $70.66 across 36-months and you get 30GB data. But you shouldn't buy this plan - for a few dollars more you can get double the storage capacity.

Our value for money recommendation here is the 128GB iPhone SE on a 'Small' plan. It costs $73 a month but you still get 30GB data (Telstra recently doubled the data on all 'Small' plans) and only have to sign up for a 24-month contract. It is only $2.34 a month more expensive than the 64GB version mentioned above and is absolutely the better deal.

Telstra iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 24 month term

Telstra iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 36 month term

Telstra iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 24 month term

Telstra iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 36 month term

Vodafone iPhone SE Plans

The most budget-friendly Vodafone iPhone SE plan is the 64GB model on a $40 Red Plus Plan. It comes to a total of $59.80 a month across 36-months and comes with 10GB data.

Our pick here is the 128GB iPhone SE on the $45 Red Plus Plan (which is usually $50 a month). It's $78.04 a month and comes with 60GB data - plus you only have to commit to 24-month.

Vodafone iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 24 month term

Vodafone iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 36 month term

Vodafone iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 24 month term

Vodafone iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 36 month term

Vodafone also has 12-month contracts available for the SE, which you can view over at its website. Just remember, the shorter contract length means the price will be higher.

Optus iPhone SE Plans

The cheapest iPhone SE plan through Optus comes in at $59.80 a month - this will get you the 64GB device and 10GB of data month on a 36-month 'Small' contract.

Our recommendation is the $83.53 a month plan that comes with a 128GB device and 60GB data on a 24-month 'Medium' contract. While it is more expensive you get 50GB more data than the 'Small' plan as well as twice the storage and a shorter contract period.

If this is a bit too pricey, but you'd still like a 128GB phone, you might want to consider dropping back down to a 10GB 'Small' plan if you know you don't use much data, or opting for the 36-month contract option instead.

It's worth noting that Optus is the only telco that is ranging the 256GB iPhone SE, so if you want that much storage you will only get it here.

Optus iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 24 month term

Optus iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 36 month term

Optus iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 24 month term

Optus iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 36 month term

Optus iPhone SE (256GB) plans - 24 month term

Optus iPhone SE (256GB) plans - 36 month term

Optus also has 12-month contracts available for the SE, which you can view over at its website. Just remember, the shorter contract length means the price will be higher.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.