iPhone 12 Could Be Apple's First iPhone To Feature Reverse Wireless Charging

Image: Donel Bagrov

Apple - and huge tech companies like it - are always filing patents for things and not all of them amount to anything, but the latest one spotted suggests that reverse wireless charging is coming to iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

The patent was filed with the USPTO and published earlier this month, and shows off reverse wireless charging that we've seen roll out on Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20. Referring to 'Inductive Charging Between Electronic Devices' the patent goes on to describe charging your shit using other shit, and is demonstrated with a few drawings, like this one.

Image credit: USPTO

Interestingly, Apple's reverse wireless charging indicates that users would be able to charge their MacBook using an iPhone, which is an odd one given the comparative battery sizes. It also shows multiple devices being charged just by being plopped down on a MacBook. Reverse wireless charging didn't make it to the iPhone 11, although there were reports that the functionality was there - it was just disabled by Apple.

The patent may indicated that Apple is finally going to roll it out with the iPhone 12, but we'll have to wait until the official reveal to find out. [Tom's Guide]

