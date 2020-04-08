iOS 13.4.1 Is Out And Focuses On Bug Fixes

Image: Gizmodo

It's been less than two weeks since iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4. were publicly released. Riddled with bugs, it was never going to take too long for a patch to drop, and now it has. iOS 13.4.1 and iPad 13.4.1 are available for download, and this is what you'll get from them.

iOS 13.4.1 bug fixes

The two biggest bug fixes involve bluetooth and Facetime issues.

iOS 13.4 users were unable to have Facetime calls with anyone using iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier - this has now been fixed.

Bluetooth was also not working when iOS 13.4 users tried to select it from the Quick Actions menu. This has now also been addressed.

Some iPad Pro users were also finding that the torch button in the Control Centre and on the Lock screen would not allow it to be turned off - this has now been fixed.

There's been no word on when a significant VPN-related bug, which Apple has been aware of since December, will be fixed.

This allows data to be accessed even when a VPN is toggled on.

How to install iOS 13.4.1

You can get iOS 13.4.1 and iPad 13.4.1 right now via an over the air update. Simply go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Here's the full list of compatible devices: