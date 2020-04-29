In The New Agents Of SHIELD Season 7 Trailer, The Final Mission Begins

Clark Gregg on Agents of SHIELD (Image: ABC)

All of Marvel’s movies have been uprooted from their original release dates, and there’s been no word on exactly when all those Disney+ shows will drop. But fans craving new adventures still have one more outlet on the small screen. Remember your old pals on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD?

The ABC series, which is heading into its final season, is a holdout from simpler times—it debuted in September 2013, between the theatrical releases of Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World and two years prior to Daredevil’s arrival on Netflix. We’ve known for a while that SHIELD would avoid any continuity clashes with the Thanos-centric events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the wonders of time travel, and this latest spot gives us our best look yet at what horrors will occur in the show’s trip to the past.

More specifically, according to ABC, “Coulson and the Agents of SHIELD are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present, and future of the world.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC to change the past, rescue the future, battle HYDRA, and presumably do something about those face-stealing aliens starting on May 27.