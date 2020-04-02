Rick And Morty Season 4 Returns In May (And There's A New Trailer)

CSIRO Starts Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Using Ferrets

Insane Deal: 50% Off Google Pixel 4

How To Prove The Bugatti Chiron Set A Record

Screenshot: Outrun on YouTube

Despite our hard rule on avoiding listening to Bugatti talk about Bugatti, the company recently gave great insight on how, exactly, it filmed the Bugatti Chiron breaking records at 249 mph (400 km/h).

The answer, of course, requires a second Bugatti Chiron that is also going 249 mph (400 km/h).

Filmmaker Al Clark of Outrun on YouTube goes into detail about how they filmed the record stunt, where a Bugatti Chiron accelerated up to 249 mph (400 km/h) and then braked back to 0 mph in a record time of 42 seconds back in 2017:

The viral video ended up involving a team of British and German filmmakers, a helicopter for filming, a full maintenance schedule for the cars, all at VW and Bugatti’s private Ehra-Lessien test track in Germany, one of the only places in the world cars like the Chiron can (relatively) safely test their true top speeds.

I also think it’s cool that such a big operation ended up using what’s essentially a drone camera mounted to the back of the camera Chiron for such an important shot. I don’t exactly love that they added camera shake, but hey, that’s Hollywood. Or Ehra-Lessien, I guess.

Here’s just the shot of the record run:

Via Roadshow

Trending Stories Right Now

au australian-history luna-park unexplained-phenomena weird-stuff

More Of Australia's Most Intriguing, Unexplained Phenomena

In 2017 Hayley Williams wrote an article about Australia's most intriguing unexplained phenomena. From strange boulder clusters to vanishing ships, the list covered off some of the more wild parts of the Australian environment and its history, but there are plenty more mysteries that we haven't yet covered. Here are a few more of these incredible and unexplained anomalies.
australia coronavirus the-conversation

Latest Coronavirus Rules In NSW, Queensland And Victoria Explained

As new, stricter measures intended to limit the spread of coronavirus were announced, many turned to Google to work out what they meant in practice.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles