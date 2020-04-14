Here's FCA's Favourite 'Outrageous' Car Design Competition Winners

FCA and Ram design bosses Ralph Gilles and Mark Trostle recently hosted a student competition for the “wickedest and most outrageous” Ram truck designs, and the winning results are truly that.
The Facebook sketch battle competition was in part to promote the Drive for Design FCA contest for high school students.
Between the two FCA design judges, the 10 winners were Paul Piliste, Rezo Lomaia, Michael Stanfel, Morten Rabiee, Joshua Reese, Bryan Johnson, Robin Mathew, Ricky Ryan Goimarac, Jon Sibal, and Sean Smith. Here are their designs, via Carscoops.
Here’s Trostle’s picks:
What an awesome turn out we had for our #FCADriveforDesign Ram sketch battle! We had over 200 submissions from all over the world, of which 120 were eligible! @ralphgilles and I split up our favorites, so be sure to go check out his page. We loved seeing the creativity and fun everyone had with it. Here are my first favorites from Bryan Johnson, Robin Mathew, Ricky Ryan Goimarac, Jon Sibal and Sean Smith. Both Ralph and I will be posting more of them over the weekend! @ramtrucks @fiatchrysler_na #fcadesign
And here’s Gilles’ picks:
Wow friends, great participation in our #ramtrucks sketch battle, over 200 entries from all over the world, of which 120 qualified... here are my top 5 ! Thank you Paul Piliste, Rezo Lomaia, Michael Stanfel, Morten Rabiee and Joshua Reese ! There were so many more that @trostlemark and I had to fight over our favs so please go see his page. We’ll be posting more awesome sketches that were submitted through out the weekend. We really appreciate the good natured fun and creativity we saw! The best part to me is that just about every continent was represented! Go #RAM @ramtrucks #drivefordesign #FCAdesign
The designs range from Mars-rover-esque cab-over Ram designs, a Challenger crew cab ute, a more retro, almost Dakota-styled traditional pickup look, to a group of green and red boxy-future vehicles styled like Blade Runner or Halo, and some more really interesting traditional-styled trucks.
Unfortunately, the social media competitors don’t win anything, though the winners of the students competing in the official Drive for Design do have a chance to win an Apple iPad Pro with Apple Pencil, or a scholarship to attend the transportation design program at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Michigan. Sorry, social media folks. Your designs are cool.
I’m really glad to see these designers go big instead of go safe, and I particularly love the concept of a cabover electric Ram, to drive around my hypothetical future farm which I run off of solar panels, and maybe I start building my own log cabin to eventually replace my current house, like that guy I like to watch on YouTube.
As you can see these designs have inspired me.