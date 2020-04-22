Virgin Australia Is On The Brink Of Collapse

How Optus' New NBN Plans Stack Up Against The Competition

You Can Now Pre-Order Vodafone's iPhone 11 SE Plans (And We Have Them Right Here)

Gotta Say, The Maker Community Is Really Shining These Days

Gif: Instagram

As the world struggles to deal with mandatory quarantines and isolation, the maker community is thriving and doing what it does best: churning out incredible, innovative, clever, and, sometimes, utterly terrifying creations.

Despite everything that’s going on, the consumer tech industry continues to chug along, with plenty of new products to look forward to as we slowly return to a somewhat-normal life in the months ahead. But those are products designed to appeal to the masses; what’s great about the inventions coming out of the maker community is that they’ve been designed and engineered to meet the very specific needs of the person who created them. More often than not, they’re also a fascinating peek into their creator’s brain, although it’s hard to imagine what’s going on inside the head of the person behind this skin-wrapped oversized dice with an animatronic blinking eye where the single pip should be.

View this post on Instagram

人肉サイコロ作りました

A post shared by doooo (@doooo_cds) on

The die was created by Japanese artist and DJ Shishido Mazafaka, aka Doooo, whose unsettling creations you’ve probably seen shared online many times before. Do you remember this eerily lifelike coin purse made from silicone featuring a mouth full of teeth that opens to gain access to the money stored inside? That was another one of Mazafaka’s nightmarish creations.

View this post on Instagram

人肉小銭入れ作りました

A post shared by doooo (@doooo_cds) on

What drives Mazafaka to work in the medium of faux human skin is unknown, but that’s another reason why making for the sake of making can be such a joyful experience. You don’t really need a reason to create something new, just the urge to be creative, or to learn a new skill, or to answer the age-old question of what a cyclops baby born in the shape of a die would look like. Unfortunately, we now know.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

Trending Stories Right Now

how-to internet regulars speed tools under-the-hood

Top 10 Ways To Deal With A Slow Internet Connection

Sometimes, slow internet is the universe's way of telling you to go play outside -- and sometimes it feels like a cruel joke to destroy your productivity. Here are 10 ways to troubleshoot, fix or just survive a slow internet connection.
ed-harris evan-rachel-wood hbo io9 robots tessa-thompson thandie-newton tv-recap westworld westworld-recap

A Fantastic Westworld Brings Back Those Violent Delights

This is what we’ve been waiting for. Even more than last week’s excellent enigmatic episode, tonight’s Westworld felt more authentic to the first two seasons of the show in ways that were wonderful—and occasionally jaw-dropping—to behold. It was a violent delight from start to end.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles