Parasite Is Coming To Stan

How To Watch Quibi In Australia

Tell Us How You're Coping With The Coronavirus Epidemic And You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher

Google Maps Now Shows Nearby Takeout And Delivery Options

Photo: Shutterstock

Ordering in or picking up dinner? Google Maps has been updated with two search filters that highlight nearby takeout and delivery options. The new search options are officially available on Android and iOS in multiple countries including Australia.

How to find delivery and takeout options in Google Maps

  1. Open the Google Maps app on your Android phone or iPhone/iPad.

  2. Tap “Delivery” or “Takeout” under the search bar.

  3. The app will then show a list of nearby eateries currently offering delivery/takeout. You can also search for a specific restaurant to see if they offer delivery or takeout options.

In some cases, tapping on a specific restaurant will open the delivery menu on the restaurant’s website, or even a delivery app like Ubereats, provided the link redirects to an app that you already have installed on your device.

It’s remarkable how a simple convenience like getting food delivered takes on new significance amid the current pandemic. Getting food delivered can help alleviate the tedium of long-term social distancing and help businesses stay open even as the economic impacts of COVID-19 become more severe, but it’s important to remember the additional risks involved for the frontline workers making and delivering your meal.

Trending Stories Right Now

grammar hypercorrection io9 language linguistics

10 Grammar Mistakes People Love To Correct (That Aren't Actually Wrong)

Are you the sort of person who just loves correcting other people's grammar? Are you sure that you're doing it right? Some things that people have been taught are rules of English grammar are really not rules at all -- and some of them are flat-out wrong.
dc-entertainment ezra-miller fantastic-beasts-3 fantastic-beasts-and-where-to-find-them fantastic-beasts-the-crimes-of-grindelwald io9 the-flash violence warner-bros

What Exactly Is Going On With Ezra Miller?

Until recently, Ezra Miller was best known for their acting—in the Fantastic Beasts movies, and in the DCEU films, a series which has long been promising Miller’s Flash character their own standalone chapter. Miller’s also known for red-carpet fashion flair. But now they’re making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles