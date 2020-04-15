GitHub Is Now Free

AFP Admits To Using The Dodgy Facial Recognition App Clearview AI

Git repository hosting service GitHub has just announced that all of its core features will now be available for free. The announcement was made on Wednesday by company in a blog post.

Prior to now, companies had to subscribe to one of GitHub's paid plans for private development. This allowed them to access to CI/CD, project management, code review and various packages. This will now all be available for free.

"Every developer on earth should have access to GitHub. Price shouldn’t be a barrier,' said GitHub CEO Nat Friedman in the blog post.

Here's a list of the features in the new 'Free' tier:

  • Unlimited public/private repositories
  • Unlimited collaborators
  • 2,000 Actions minutes/month
  • Free for public repositories
  • 500MB of GitHub Packages storage
  • Free for public repositories
  • Community Support

It's important to note that only one GitHub tier is now free - other plans and features will still need to be paid for, including the 'Enterprise' and GitHub One tiers. So if you need access to things like SAML, advanced auditing and large scale storage, you will still need to pony up some cash. However, the 'Team' tier has now been reduced to just $US4 a month. That comes to around $6.60 in Australia.

Enterprise accounts remain at $US21 a month, which comes to about $34.

GitHub is a subsidiary of Microsoft, which bought the company in 2018 for around $11.7 billion.

