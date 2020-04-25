Apple iPhone SE: Australian First Look Review

Get A Glimpse At Star Wars Rebels' Ships, Tech, And Shiny Lightsabers In This Gorgeous Artbook

The weapon of a Jedi...and a fallen Jedi, too. (Image: Dark Horse/Lucasfilm)

Star Wars Rebels was a stepping stone between the work done (and still being done) by Clone Wars and the end of the prequels, and bridging the gap to the aesthetic made iconic by the original Star Wars. Rebels had to walk a line between two tonally very different worlds while bringing its own flair to the table—and Gizmodo has an exclusive look at a new book that shows how.

Originally planned to launch early next month but now rolling out as of today in a surprise move (and a little bit of pre-Star Wars day force-magic, no doubt), Dan Wallace’s The Art of Star Wars Rebels, published by Dark Horse, provides a definitive look back on the concept work and design process that went in to making the Lucasfilm Animation show come to life.

Image: Dark Horse/Lucasfilm

The gorgeous cover for the standard edition of the book...

Image: Dark Horse/Lucasfilm

...and the variant seen on the cover of the special edition!

As well as insight from the production team, The Art of Star Wars Rebels provides detailed looks at everything from the tiniest security stick, to how the legendary Tantive IV, the flagship of Bail Organa and his daughter Leia, was brought to life in the show’s animated style. Gizmodo has an exclusive first look in a series of never-previously-seen spreads below!

Image: Dark Horse/Lucasfilm
Image: Dark Horse/Lucasfilm
Image: Dark Horse/Lucasfilm
Image: Dark Horse/Lucasfilm

The Art of Star Wars Rebels—available as both a standard hard-back release and a special edition featuring an alternate cover, an exclusive piece of folio concept art, and a light-up slipcase depicting the crossing lightsaber blades of the Grand Inquisitor and Ezra Bridger—is starting to roll out in availability today.

