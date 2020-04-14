Australians Can't Use The Best Part Of Fitbit's New Coronavirus Service

Fitbit recently released its interestingly-timed Charge 4 - but that isn't the only new thing that has come to the range. The Fitbit app is being updated to provide users with COVID-19 related information and services. The new dedicated coronavirus tab offers "information, motivation, and resources" about the virus - but Australians won't be able to access the most useful part.

Fitbit users in select countries, including Australia, will see the new tab appear in the far bottom corner of the app. According to the Fitbit Blog "you can access tools to help you stay active and healthy from home, onnect with a doctor virtually and stay up-to-date with all of the latest information from the World Health Organization in order to stay safe and informed."

In Australia we won't have the option to connect with a doctor via the Fitbit app, which is arguably the best COVID-19 related feature in the app. This is reserved for U.S. Fitbit users only as it runs through PlushCare, an online medical service that allows patients to talk to doctors via virtual appointments.

Comparatively, telehealth in Australia is really still in its infancy. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has pledged $100 million for the establishment of a bulk billed telehealth service.

While this is good news for the future of medical appointments and prescription services in the future, it's unlikely to be robust enough for partnerships with the likes of FitBit anytime soon.

At the time of writing the new tab hadn't appear on my Australian device, but Fitbit has provided a screenshot of what it will look like once it rolls out everywhere:

Image: FitBit

Here's a full list of what Fitbit has released alongside the new app tab:

A 90-day free trial of Fitbit Premium, plus, we’ve made 40+ Premium at-home workouts, meditations, sleep tracks, and more available for everyone to use, free of charge. Unlock it all in the Fitbit

New clock faces, like the Clean Cues clock face, for Fitbit smartwatches that offer a friendly reminder and timer for washing your hands

Motivational reminders to take breaths, stretch, and move, with Reminders to Move

Advanced sleep tools and guided programs

Mindfulness content, through our Relax guided breathing exercises or sessions via Premium

Nutrition tips and healthy habits

Ways to connect with others to stay motivated as a part of our global Fitbit community

The 90-day free trial of Fitbit Premium is only available to new Premium customers. The Fitbit app is available on Android and iOS.

Fitbit's Charge 4 Is A Great Tracker That's Come At A Weird Time How does one review a fitness tracker—something meant to get you moving and measure your athletic progress—at a time when most of us are forcibly stuck indoors, slowly melting into our couches? That’s the conundrum I’ve been grappling with ever since I unboxed my shiny new Fitbit Charge 4. Read more

[FitBit Blog]