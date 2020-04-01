Even More Star Wars Rumours About Who Could Be Joining The Mandalorian

We’re craving Mandalorian news like Baby Yoda craves ship knobs. (Image: Lucasfilm)

Dwayne Johnson has good news about Hobbs & Shaw’s future. Josh Brolin can’t wait to play Cable again...according to Rob Liefeld. The CW gives some of its superhero shows some fresh return dates. Plus, a new look at Stargirl’s Doctor Mid-Nite. To me, my spoilers!

Black Adam

During a recent Instagram Live video, Dwayne Johnson stated filming on Black Adam may be delayed amid covid-19 concerns.

I’m very excited about Black Adam by the way, I’ve been training very, very hard for that role. We were supposed to start shooting it in the summer, in July, and we’ll see. I’m not quite too sure if it’s still gonna happen - or, at least, if we’ll still start shooting in July but it will all work out the way it’s meant to work out.

[Screen Rant]

Hobbs & Shaw 2

In the same video, Johnson confirmed Hobbs & Shaw 2 is officially in development.

We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I’m pretty excited about it. Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go.

[Screen Rant]

Cable

Speaking with Comic Book, Rob Liefeld stated Josh Brolin is “itching” to play Cable again in a future Marvel project.

Josh wants to be Cable again sooner than later. He is itching to be Cable again. He loved being Cable. He told me he understands how beloved his role as Thanos is, but he doesn’t look completely like Josh Brolin. These are Josh Brolin’s own words telling me, Rob Liefeld. He told me, ‘Rob when I appeared as Cable in Deadpool 2, my phone rang off the hook.’ It changed everything for him and obviously Josh is gonna get some career lifetime achievement award at some point. The guy is just one of our greatest actors.

The Batman

John Turturro also touched on playing Carmine Falcone in The Batman during a recent interview with The Inquirer.

I’m playing the bad guy. I loved Batman growing up, but I’m really a Zorro fan [Laughs]. So there’s no Batman without Zorro. When I was 5 years old, I thought I was Zorro with a sword. I had a stick that I hit my father with all the time. Then, when Batman came on TV, it was a big thrill. I read some of the comics. My sons always read DC comics. So I played with those for years. I like Matt Reeves, the director. It’s an interesting cast.

The Mandalorian

A new rumour from Making Star Wars reports Jamie Lee Curtis was spotted on the set of The Mandalorian “multiple times” over the course of “a few days” — suggesting she may have a role in season two.

50 States of Fright

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Quibi’s urban legend horror anthology series 50 States of Fright debuts Monday, April 13 alongside The Stranger, a thriller about an imperiled Uber driver.

Locke & Key

Good news— Locke & Key has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. [TV Line]

October Faction/V-Wars

Bad news though—IDW adaptations V-Wars and October Faction have been cancelled at Netflix after one season.

The CW

The CW has announced April return dates for Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl, Riverdale, Katy Keene, Nancy Drew and Into the Dark.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 9 pm Nancy Drew WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 8 pm Riverdale THURSDAY, APRIL 16 8 pm Katy Keene 9 pm In the Dark (season premiere) TUESDAY, APRIL 21 8 pm The Flash 9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow SUNDAY, APRIL 26 8 pm Batwoman 9 pm Supergirl

[TV Line]

Vagrant Queen

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “Nobody’s Queen,” the third episode of Syfy’s Vagrant Queen.

Elida deals with the life she left behind. Isaac and Amae find themselves in dangerous territory.

Creepshow

Greg Nicotero kindly shared this great-looking animatronic spider set to appear in an episode of Creepshow’s second season. Well, great-looking depends on your love/hatred of spiders.

Stargirl

New set photos give us our first look clear look at Doctor Mid-Nite.

KSiteTV also has a few photos from the pilot episode of Stargirl.

Most Dangerous Game

Bloody-Disgusting also has photos from Quibi’s Most Dangerous Game series. Click though to see the rest.

Ollie’s Pack

A boy’s backpack is a doorway to a dimension of monsters in the trailer for Ollie’s Pack, Nickelodeon’s 21st-century take on The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo.