David Lynch Says There's No More Twin Peaks In The Cards Right Now

It’s not happening again. Well, not right now. (Image: Showtime)

Colin Trevorrow teases some snowy dino action in Jurassic World: Dominion. James Gunn is very excited about Harley Quinn’s role in The Suicide Squad. Connie Nielsen’s not too sure Wonder Woman 1984 will actually drop in August. Plus, Legends of Tomorrow takes on the supernatural...and also Supernatural. Spoilers now!

Jurassic World: Dominion

A behind-the-scenes photo from Colin Trevorrow hints Jurassic World: Dominion will include a set piece involving dinosaurs...in the snow.

Hangering for a JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION fix? Director @colintrevorrow shared a BTS shot of that miracle of science, Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) in environs heretofore unseen in the worlds of JURASSIC. Let your imaginations for this sequence blow like the driven snow! https://t.co/8IHZiAdHWD — Amblin (@amblin) April 19, 2020

Halloween Kills

In conversation with Movie Web, co-writer Scott Teems hyped the “bigger, badder, meaner” sequel to 2018's Halloween—which is still currently scheduled for an October 15, 2020 release date.

I really can’t say anything about it, but I am really excited about it. I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I’m a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one. It’s like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one.

No Time to Die

In conversation with Interview Magazine, director Cary Fukunaga revealed he considered retconning the third act of Spectre and the first two acts of No Time to Die into an elaborate dream sequence Bond merely hallucinated while Blofeld was drilling into his head.

I had an idea that this movie could all be taking place inside the villain’s lair from the last film. There’s this scene [in Spectre] where a needle goes into James Bond’s head, which is supposed to make him forget everything, and then he miraculously escapes by a watch bomb. And then he and Léa [Seydoux] blow up the place, and go on to save the day. I was like, ‘What if everything up until the end of act two is all inside his head?’

Wonder Woman 1984

While promoting her new film Sea Fever to ABC, Connie Nielsen expressed doubt Wonder Woman 1984 would see a theatrical release this August.

I don’t know about the August deadline. We can all cross fingers and I sure hope so.

In addition to talking about "Sea Fever," we also talked Wonder Woman 1984 - and whether or not she thinks it'll actually hit theaters in August! #WonderWoman #WonderWoman1984 #WW84 @WonderWomanFilm @CNconnienielsen pic.twitter.com/QECRIxoKEI — Jason Nathanson (@ABCNewsJason) April 17, 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

During a recent Instagram Q&A, James Gunn stated he has no plans to direct a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

I absolutely never said I wouldn’t do a Vol. 2, as I planned to do a trilogy from the beginning if the first one worked. I have no plans to do a [fourth].

[Comic Book Movie]

Relatedly, Gunn has shared a 64-track playlist of Meredith Quill’s favourite songs — several of which have yet to appear in the series.

Part of the master list of Meredith Quill's favorite songs I considered for the soundtracks of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol's 1 & 2. I'm not promising I won't use these in future films, but we could all use some joyousness during our time in quarantine. ❤️ https://t.co/ofiKPXqGN4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 20, 2020

The Suicide Squad

During the same Q&A, Gunn also described Harley Quinn as “one of my favourites characters I’ve ever written.”

Oh, I love the Joker but Harley is one of my favourite characters I’ve ever written. In fact, she’s probably my favourite comic character whose personality was well-defined before I wrote her for the screen. She’s an incredible companion to have while writing her insane actions and dialogue. Did I say I LOVED her????”

[Movie Web]

Twin Peaks

In a new interview with THR, David Lynch confirmed “there’s nothing happening” in regards to a fourth season of Twin Peaks.

All these rumours are flying about, but I can tell you that there’s nothing happening in that regard It’s a rumour that even if it was true — there’s nothing happening.

Green Arrow and the Canaries

Katherine McNamara told Comic Book she has “no idea” whether the CW will pick up the Green Arrow and the Canaries amid production upsets caused by the novel coronavirus.

I have no idea. I just asked the other day and because of the state of the world and everything that’s going on everything has kind of changed. Upfronts have been cancelled, nobody knows what’s going on. We weren’t supposed to know until May anyway and now at this point, who knows when decisions are going to be made. You know, obviously I had such a lovely time playing Mia. I’d love to be back, especially now that there are so many exciting things for her, taking on the mantle of Green Arrow and moving forward. They made me a really badass suit that I love so I’d love to wear it again, but we’ll see. Time will tell.

Supergirl

During a recent interview with People, Jon Cryer revealed the Supergirl writing team is using the production shutdown to retool the season five finale.

They’re writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it. “Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn’t happen anymore. So I was like, ‘Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!’

The Flash

Likewise, Grant Gustin confirmed to TV Line the season six finale of The Flash has been re-written to accommodate its production shutdown.

There was going to be a big Thawne cliffhanger at the end of what this season would have been, but that’s not going to be the cliffhanger we get. [Episode] 619, “Success Is Assured,” is going to end up being our finale, so we’re going to have a different cliffhanger than originally planned. But the cliffhanger at the end of 619 does serve as a pretty good finale.

Pokemon

In light of covid-19 concerns, further production on the current Pokemon animated series has been put on hold. The following tweet also says, “Along with this, ‘Pocket Monster’ will be rebroadcast from next week.”

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045

A new (sadly unsubtitled) clip courtesy of Netflix Japan confirms Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 has already been renewed for a second season.

DuckTales

The Three Caballeros and Daisy Duck pay a visit to Duckberg in photos from “Louie’s Eleven,” this week’s episode of DuckTales. Head over to Comic Book for more.

Roswell, New Mexico

The return of Liz’s mum causes several cars to explode in the trailer for next week’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, Sara finds a Supernatural filming notice while exploring the woods of Vancouver in a clip from tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.