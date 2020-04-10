Could John Cena Be Joining The Valiant Cinematic Universe?

Mask or no, you can still see him. (Image: Valiant)

James Gunn teases some big Rocket Racoon backstory for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Matt Reeves discusses his humanist Batman. A new casting report alleges to have found an intriguing comedic addition to Black Adam. Plus, yet another look at Stargirl’s debut, and what’s to come on What We Do in the Shadows. Spoilers away!

X-O Manowar

A mysterious new Instagram post from John Cena has several outlets speculating he’s attached to play Aric of Dacia in a potential X-O Manowar movie from Valiant Entertainment.

The Batman

Matt Reeves recently told Nerdist about his pitch for the movie to Warner Bros.:

I’m going to pitch the version of Batman that I would do, which is going to have a humanist bent. And who knows if they’ll have any interest? If they don’t, then I won’t do it. And that’ll be ok. I was really lucky that they said yes.

Untitled Marvel Movie

During a recent interview with CineXpress, Tigertail director Alan Yang states he’s met with Marvel “about directing a movie for them.”

I’m really omnivorous, you’ll see. I’ve done comedy, I’ve done drama. It sounds funny but I was meeting with Marvel about directing a movie for them, so maybe we’ll do that down the road.

Black Adam

According to a new report from The lluminerdi, Adrianna “Isis” Tomaz will appear in the upcoming Black Adam movie for at least one scene said to “lean heavily into the fish-out-of-water humour.” Described as “a strong and proud middle eastern woman,” Tomaz is now the mother of an “abrasive” young boy named Aziz who Black Adam promotes “violence and destruction to” once he awakens “from a long slumber.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

During a recent Quarantine Watch Party, James Gunn reiterated that Rocket’s origins will play “a big part of what’s happening” in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

I’ll just say Rocket is a big part of what’s happening in the future - and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we’re about to see on his back) sets up what I’ve been planning for Rocket all along. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/WLqoiG7Wzg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Part of the cybernetics apparently painfully placed in his body. One of my favorite moments in the movie. Rocket’s loneliness and disaffection is at the center of the franchise for me. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/F2tGn8XggD — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

The Purge 5

A recent THR profile on producer Jason Blum appears to confirm The Purge 5 is now officially titled, The Forever Purge.

Superman & Lois

Deadline reports Erik Valdez has been cast as Lana Lang’s husband, Kyle Cushing, in the CW’s upcoming spinoff series Superman & Lois. The character is described as “Smallville’s fire chief and local hero who’s seen his fair share of tragedy. Small town raised with small town beliefs, Kyle doesn’t care much for the big city and often butts heads with people that come from it.”

What We Do in the Shadows

Bloody-Disgusting has five new character posters from What We Do in the Shadows’ second season.

Stargirl

Finally, two new Stargirl promos include our first look at the Justice Society of America headquarters.