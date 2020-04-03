Could A Flash Crossover Be In Stargirl's Future?

It won’t be this season, but Stargirl could come to Central City soon. (Image: The CW)

Universal is setting up a fishy new monster movie. David F. Sandberg says Shazam 2 is still on track. Michael Caine teases his Tenet role. Plus, Black Widow gets a surprise new composer, a new look at the animated Mortal Kombat movie, and what’s to come on Vagrant Queen. To me, my spoilers!

Don’t Go in the Water

Variety reports Stephen Williams (HBO’s Watchmen) is attached to direct Don’t Go in the Water, “a suspenseful monster movie” at Universal Pictures. Though no details on the story are available at this time, the screenplay is said to come from animation writer Peter Gaffney. Could this be an attempt to bring the Creature from the Black Lagoon back after the critical success of The Invisible Man?

Shazam 2

Speaking with Comic Book, director David F. Sandberg revealed Shazam 2 is still scheduled to begin filming later this year.

Well, we’ll see how long this goes, because I mean, we were going to start shooting this year. But, I mean, who knows how long this will go on? I mean, it feels like every movie gets delayed now, so we’ll see what happens with Shazam? But so far, I’ve been working on the script. We can still do that, so that’s being done and then, yeah, we’ll just see in a couple of months how it looks, you know?

Black Adam

Sandberg also stated he is not privy to DC’s plans for Black Adam.

No, I haven’t talked to [the Black Adam team]. I mean, I assume DC is keeping tabs, that they have the bigger plan. But I don’t know what they’re doing. I’m just curious to see it, you know?

Tenet

In conversation with The Hindu, Michael Caine revealed he had only “one day’s work” filming Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and has no idea what the film is actually about.

He [Nolan] is so secretive he won’t let me have the script. All I had was one day’s work and he gave me my pages. I did my part and shot only with John David. I haven’t heard anything since.

Black Widow

According to Film Music Reporter, Lorne Balfe has replaced Alexandre Desplat as the composer of Black Widow for undisclosed reasons.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru is now scheduled for a July 2, 2021 release date.

Sing 2

Likewise, Sing 2 is now slated to reach theatres December 22, 2021.

Wicked

Universal has removed its adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked from its release schedule entirely.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash

Kensho Ono will reprise his role as Hathaway Noa in the next film in the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, Hathaway’s Flash.

Kensho Ono will play the role of Hathaway Noa in the upcoming “Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash” anime film trilogy. The first movie will open in Japanese theaters on July 23rd https://t.co/UY3AxtmuE0 pic.twitter.com/Luwf3WO4pp — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) March 24, 2020

We Summon the Darkness

The band invites Alexis, Val, and Beverly to keep this party goin’ in a new clip from We Summon the Darkness.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Johnny Cage introduces himself in a new clip from Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge.

Stargirl

Brec Bassinger revealed that, while it’s not happening this season, “there have been talks” of a crossover episode with The Flash during a recent interview with IGN.

There have been talks of Stargirl getting to go on an episode of Flash, and having a bigger storyline, but it didn’t happen this season. But I just think that would be the coolest thing. So much of my family has watched Flash for years. Last night I was watching a bunch of interviews of Melissa [Benoist], and she’s just the best Supergirl. I bet Stargirl and Supergirl would be this dynamic duo. That would just be awesome. So yes, my hopes are high. I really, really hope for it. But as of now, nothing planned, but fingers crossed.

DuckTales

According to co-executive producer Frank Angones, the third season of DuckTales will explore Huey's "accumulation of neuroses, quirks and bizarre obsessions."

What We Do in the Shadows

The vampires fear they’ve been hexed “electronically” in the synopsis for “The Curse,” the April 30 episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

While the vampires fear they’ve been electronically cursed, Guillermo tries to thwart a deadly threat to his masters. Written by Sarah Naftalis; directed by Liza Johnson.

The Plot Against America

The Bengelsdorfs are invited to a Nazi dinner party in the synopsis for the April 7 episode of The Plot Against America.

Evelyn (Winona Ryder) and Bengelsdorf (John Turturro) receive an invitation from Mrs. Lindbergh to a state dinner for Nazi Germany's foreign minister, as Evelyn makes Sandy the face of the youth assimilation program. Back from war, Alvin (Anthony Boyle) takes a job at his uncle's warehouse. Philip (Azhy Robertson) is traumatized by a death in the neighbourhood. Teleplay by David Simon & Reena Rexrode; directed by Thomas Schlamme.

Vagrant Queen

"Cannibals" cause trouble for the cast of Vagrant Queen in photos from "Yippee Ki Yay," airing April 4.

JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales

Finally, Adult Swim has released a trailer for JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales, a new animated series adapting the Brother’s Grimm catalogue starring Jennifer Tilly, Linda Blair, Robert Englund, Warwick Davis, and Corey Feldman.