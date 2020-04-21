Batman Falls Back, Flash Runs Forward In Warner Bros' Latest Schedule Reshuffle

Surprisingly, The Flash standalone has been brought forward? About time that movie got news that wasn’t a director leaving.

The Hollywood Reporter has word that, in part due to production delays caused by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros. has re-dated several movies for its 2021 and 2022 release windows. As far as its DC Comics slate is concerned, currently 3 movies have been affected. Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s solo bat-outing The Batman will now release on October 1, 2021 in the U.S., having previously been scheduled for a June 2021 release.

It’s perhaps the highest-profile move for DC’s movies in the shuffling, but not the only one: The Flash, the long in the works standalone outing for Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen. Currently directed by Andy Muschietti, the movie has moved one month earlier from its originally planned July 1, 2022 release date to to June 3, 2022. Meanwhile the follow up to Shazam has been hit with the longest delay of them all, moving from April 1, 2022 to November 4, 2022 (no joke, sadly).

This is just the latest in what has become a rolling reshuffling of Hollywood studio slates as the world continues to wrestle with the outbreak of covid-19. Disney recently underwent a major overhaul of its future slate, while this year Warner Bros. has already pushed back the release of multiple Summer 2020 movies, including Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984.

Australian dates have yet to be announced but you can assume for now they'll likely be scheduled in for the same time period.